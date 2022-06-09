ST. MICHAEL — A year ago, the Rock Ridge track and field team sent just one distance athlete to the state meet: eventual 1600 meter champion Cam Stocke.
This year, the Wolverines distance crew will be sending three athletes down to the big dance with Stocke returning to defend his 1600 crown, while also looking to improve on a second place finish in the 800, senior Aaron Nelson who took second in the 3200 at sections, and eighth grader Nora Stark, who put together a stellar season and advanced to state after taking second in the 1600.
Hoping to capture another state title — or even two — Stocke said earlier this week that the improvement of the Wolverines distance program has been a welcome sight for the elite runner.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Stocke said at the Chisholm High School track Monday morning. “In previous years I’ve been solo all the time so this year has been great. Our 4x800 relay almost made it as well but having a large group of distance runners to train with has been a blast this season.”
Nelson, who just graduated from Virginia last week, says the number of excellent distance runners on the team has made practicing much more fun but also more competitive.
“It’s nice to have a bunch of people on the team that have the drive to work hard and get better. It certainly makes it easier to try hard at practice and at meets. Distance isn’t exactly the most fun thing to do or see at a track meet so getting noticed a little bit for that is nice.”
For the eighth grader Stark, distance running is a joy, something she loves to do even if many others struggle with it.
“I just enjoy running,” Stark said. “It’s not something that a lot of people like but I think it’s really fun.”
—
Coming away with a state title last season, Stocke says this year has been a challenge on the track, but he’s still dialed in and ready to make the push for another 1600 title as well as an 800 win. Most importantly, however, Stocke wants to set new PRs for himself.
“I wanted to qualify again for state, first and foremost, but then I really wanted to try and PR again, especially in the mile because I haven’t PRed in that in a while. It’s been a tough season. I was sick a lot early on and the weather was bad for everyone. In May, things started going pretty well and I had some really great workouts last week heading into sections. Now I’m feeling like I’m in really good shape.”
In his 800 meter run on section prelim day, Stocke set a new Section 7AA record in the event while earning a PR of 1:54.67. He easily qualified for state on the day of the finals.
In the 1600, Stocke blew away the field by over 20 seconds, but his time of 4:21.20 was not where he felt he should have been.
“I felt absolutely horrible that last day. The mile was not good but I still ran my second fastest time of the season. I really want to try and get down to that 4:12 and try to get sub-4:10. That’s a big deal for me.”
Stocke is the top seed in both events and Rock Ridge distance coach Chris Ismil says it’ll come down to Stocke’s mental game on if he can PR in both events while also winning two state titles.
“We’ve seen the really good days,” Ismil said. “Where he runs a good time and feels really good and thinks he could have ran even faster and then the bad days, like at sections, where you could tell he just didn’t feel good.
“There’s always going to be challenges but when he has those bad races, he can immediately come back to practice and go to the drawing board and try to fix it. It’ll be all mental for him this week. I’m super confident that he can be insanely competitive over both days at state. Repeating as a state champ is difficult but he’s aware of that and I think the experience from past years will be huge for him.”
What’s Stocke’s biggest motivation? Unsurprisingly, it’s former Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin star Geno Uhrbom.
“Geno got four state titles in his high school career,” Stocke said. “That’s something I’m trying to chase. I want to get over four so if I get two this year then I’d be right there with him going into my senior year.”
Stocke says his 800 goal is to get under a 1:54, something he thinks is on the brink of happening.
“There’s a big breakthrough somewhere in there. I’ve been waiting a couple years for another big breakthrough in track and I think this could be the time. If not now, then next year for sure.”
—
Senior Aaron Nelson didn’t exactly know how he’d fare coming into the 3200 meter run at this year’s section meet. Seeded third in a field of 30 runners, Nelson didn’t let the pressure of the race get to him as he ran a 10:05.93, a new PR and nearly 10 seconds faster than his seed time.
“I honestly didn’t know if I would make it,” Nelson said. “The two boys that were first and second came in with faster times than me so I was kind of worried. I guess it just worked out.”
Coming second to Cloquet’s Jacob Mertz, Nelson said he was most happy about setting a new personal best and attributed the solid race to favorable running conditions.
“I PRed so I was happy about that. I felt good going into it. The weather was all right. There was a little wind and the sun wasn’t too hot yet.”
A veteran of the state meet in cross country, Nelson says running the 3200 in track is a bit more difficult and was up front about his chances down at state.
“Track is a lot harder and I don’t anticipate a great place down there but I’m just going down to have fun with the team. I hope to run a good time and enjoy my last high school race. I’ll try to PR again. I think that would be a good way to go out.”
On his relaxed attitude, Ismil said that’s what he’s come to expect from Nelson. Most of the time, it works out for him.
“That’s Aaron’s personality. He’s one of the best at not seeming stressed or nervous compared to someone like Cam who knows his ability, knows he’s an elite athlete but is still deathly stressed out. That may benefit Aaron and how he runs.”
Ismil said Nelson put in the work during the regular season and overcame a slower start near the beginning of the season before he eventually broke through at sections.
“I think he came in thinking he could only run one speed. He got to that 10:20 mark during the season but then he stuck with Jacob from Cloquet at sections and had the best 3200 of his career. He didn’t let anything get in his head. He just ran his race and got that phenomenal drop. I think he could break the 10:00 mark at state if he has another great day.”
—
Taking seventh in the 1600 at the Section 7A meet last year, eighth grader Nora Stark didn’t expect this would be her breakthrough year in track. As soon as she started blowing by her time of 5:45 from the year before, the young runner quickly realized she was having a special season.
“It was probably about halfway through the season,” Stark said. “I started dropping time and, especially at the IRCs, I realized I could push myself even more than I thought before.”
At the Section 7AA finals this year, Stark ran a 5:33, putting her a second behind section champion Kaia Osmundson of Chisago Lakes. Having someone to chase the whole way through, Stark made it a goal to stick by Osmundson no matter what.
“I just wanted to stay up close with. I knew she was always right ahead of me so if I gave myself someone to chase, I could stay competitive. But I was also nervous. I was nervous for the people behind me. There was a lot going through my head at the time.”
Working with the eighth grader, Ismil said getting Stark to believe that she could have a spectacular year was one of the first breakthroughs she needed if she wanted to consistently drop time.
“It didn’t take her long to break her PR from last year,” Ismil said. “She got faster and faster and I had to tell her, ‘Hey, I think you got a chance at state.’ I don’t think she started with that confidence or believed it until she got closer to the end of the season.
“Nora is always willing to learn and we had a plan to draft off Kaia [Osmundson] and she was right on her heels. I don’t think she could believe what she was doing at the time. I introduced her to Kaia at sections and they had a nice talk and Kaia said she was pushing her hard all race. I hope at state, she has someone to run with because we’ve seen what she can do when she has that one runner to go off of and push herself.”
Working with other strong distance runners on the team, as well as her sister Mia (a sophomore), Stark says she’s constantly trying to get better with a solid group of teammates.
“It’s fun. It helps to be pushed. It helps having someone pushing you to get better every day.”
Some time removed from her last race, Stark still was in shock at how well she came on at the end of the season.
“I didn’t expect this at all. I’m pretty amazed that I made it. The season’s been pretty fun and I think getting to state is a cool feeling. I hope to PR down there. I’m going to be nervous but I’m excited as well to see what it’s like. There’s space for me to grow and get faster.”
—
The Class AA State Championships are set to start today at 9 a.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Class AA finals are set for 9 a.m. on Saturday.
