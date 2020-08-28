Stocke leads Blue Devils into 2020

VIRGINIA — Andy Del Greco is confident in his boys’ and girls’ cross country teams heading into the 2020 season, even with the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting the nation.
The boys’ team was solid in 2019 with a sixth-place finish at the Section Meet and Del Greco believes they can improve on that.
“The boys’ team should be right in the mix of things this year’’ if everyone performs as well and some of the regulars are able to drop time.
The boys’ team is led by sophomore Cameron Stocke, who finished sixth overall with a time of 15:51.5.
“He’s looking strong. He’s been running’’ in the offseason, the seventh-year head coach said.
Other key boys returning include senior Owen Engel, senior Dallas Hammer, sophomore John Kendall, eighth-grader Jack Kendall, senior Dylan Johnson, sophomore Wade Harsila, juniors Aiden and Anthony Hecimovich and junior Matti Koski.
Other boys expected to contribute include senior Andrew Bird, senior Caden Croft, sophomore Grant Hutar, junior Leif Sundquist, senior Wyatt Prout and freshman Casey Aune.
“The boys’ team should be strong and very competitive,’’ the coach said. “Could be right in the mix of things at the end of the season.
On the girls’ side, Del Greco said they should “be a little bit more competitive too’’ because of an increase in numbers, including some athletes from other sports. At the same time, more inexperience also comes with that.
The Blue Devil girls finished 11th at the Section Meet last fall and were led by state qualifier and now senior Alex Wercinski (47th at state). Others key runners include junior Kaari Harsila, freshman Emma Lamppa, senior Mickaela Adam, senior Emma Avikainen, junior Jillian Zeidler, junior Klara DeVries and junior Jaynee Peterson.
“The girls are looking very good this year also, with numbers on the incline. Coaches are looking for good things from both,’’ Del Greco said. “Both teams are pushing each other to improve.’’
In addition, a very competitive section makes things interesting for running across the board.
Del Greco sees Greenway/N-K, Pequot Lakes, Mesabi East, Proctor and Virginia as the top teams in the section.
“This a great section to be in. Everybody knows it’s very strong. We are lucky to have a state champion runner (Geno Uhrbom) from this section. It helps motivate other up and coming competitors. This would be a great time for athletes to try cross country and see what they think.’’
COVID-19 played a big role on cross country scheduling this year as the Minnesota State High School League limited the meets to three teams each.
However, the Iron Range Area schools got approval to schedule tri meets, which includes three separate meets (all at different times) on a given day.
At the season-opening Virginia Triple Tri at the Virginia Golf Course (for example), the three meets will be held at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Once the first three teams compete, they must leave the race site before that next teams arrive. The same process is followed after each portion of the meet. Teams warming up for their specific time, also have to warm up at Olcott Park. The Virginia Triple Tri is set for Sept. 2.
“We didn’t know if we could do three meets in one day,’’ according to Del Greco, who recently found out that was a possibility. “Once I heard that, I got excited because then we can have more teams come in.’’
Considering adjustments needed for the coronavirus, “it’s a challenge but we’re going to do what we can. We’re going to get the best season out of it that we can.’’
