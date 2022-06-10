ST. MICHAEL — Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge earned the No. 1 seed in the 800 at the State Class AA Track and Field Meet held Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Stocke ran a time of 1:56.40 to win his heat, just under one second faster than Christian Noble of Big Lake (1:57.34).
Rock Ridge distance coach Chris Ismil said that Stocke felt good after the race, and accomplished what he set out to do in the prelims.
“He ran a 56 in his first 400 and he was already gapped out in front a bit at that point,” Ismil said. “He was a few seconds ahead and he really just maintained that throughout the whole heat. Two of his closest competitors behind him ran PRs today so you can tell that Cam was the pacesetter today.
“His goal was to win his heat and be the No. 1 seed going into tomorrow. He wasn’t necessarily trying to PR or push a 1:54. He wasn’t looking for any kind of records today.”
Competing in both the 1600 and 800 meter finals today, Ismil said Stocke is feeling pretty solid as he chases two more state titles.
“He said he felt pretty good and I think he’s pretty comfortable right now. Running that 800 last, I think he’ll be ready for that last lap, that last 400 meters. He knows it’s the last lap of the season and I think he’ll be ready to kick it in.
“The heat will probably be the No. 1 factor going into tomorrow. It’s supposed to be around 70 degrees at race time but that could change. There could be some lightning in the area that delays things a little bit which could mean he’s running in a hotter temp. He’ll make sure he’s rested and shaded prior to that so he can run a good race.”
Rock Ridge senior Aaron Nelson ran a 10:03.06 to place 16th in the 3200, closing out his high school running career with a PR. After the race, Ismil said Nelson accomplished the goal he set out to do, even if the placements didn’t reflect that.
“His goal today was to PR,” Ismil said. “Of course he wanted to try and break that 10 minute mark, but today wasn’t the day for that. He wanted to pace himself off of the runner from Cloquet that he chased at sections and I think that worked out for him. The pace was fast. He was pretty happy with how he finished. Even in the last lap he was passing kids. Even though he couldn’t hold on to that, he still ran a very strong race.”
Julia Gherardi just missed qualifying for the finals in the 100, placing 10th with a time of 12.77.
Ava Fink of the Wolverines was 15th in the 100 with a time of 13.00, then she ran a 26.54 to place 13th in the 200.
In the boys 100, Amari Manning placed 13th in 11.41.
Jacob Jensrud placed 14th in the 200 with a time of 23.02.
The Bluejackets’ 4x200 relay team of Tara Hertling, Claire Rewertz, Brynn Babich and Gherardi were 15th in 1:49.46, and the 4x100 team of Hertling, Rewertz, Babich and Gherardi placed 14th in 51.90.
In Class A, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Taevon Wells won the 400 with a time of 48.60
The Titans’ Emmalee Oviattplaced 17th in the discus with a heave of 89-feet-2-inches, then the shot put, Oviatt placed sixth with heave of 38-1 ¼.
The Titans 4x400 team of Benjamin Plackner, Daniel Olson, Bodie Jorgenson and Taevon Wells fifth in 3:30.01 to qualify for the finals.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s 4x800 relay team of Connor Thoennes, Casey Flett, Benjamin Plackner and Daniel Olson was sixth with a time of 8:23.03.
In the 4x200, Gaige Waldvogel, Bodie Jorgenson, Justice Rebrovich and Taevon Wells placed seventh in 1:33.23.
In the 1600, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Liz Nelson placed 12th with a time of 5:30.29.
Hannah Baker of Mesabi East was 16th at 31-.75.
In the triple jump, Lindsey Baribeau of Mesabi East was 11th at 33-6.50.
The Mesabi East 4x400 team of Olivia Forsline, Kora Forsline, Aubree Skelton and Lindsey Baribeau placed 14th in 4:14.76. Senior Hannah Baker finished 14th in the discus with a throw of 98 feet, seven inches.
Ande Visser of Ely was 10th in the discus with a heave of 108-8.
