CHSHOLM—Last season, Tresa Baumgard advanced to the State Track and Field Meet in the high jump.
Chisholm High School girls track coach Greg Stish is hoping that happens again as the Bluestreaks open the 2023 season.
CHSHOLM—Last season, Tresa Baumgard advanced to the State Track and Field Meet in the high jump.
Chisholm High School girls track coach Greg Stish is hoping that happens again as the Bluestreaks open the 2023 season.
Stish doesn’t have any seniors, but juniors Baumgard, Amya Dobis-Fontaine and Amariiya Larson will be leading the team.
“I’m expecting a little more out of Tresa,” Stish said. “She’s already cleared the state standard at our indoor meets. She should do better shi year as far as that goes. We’re hoping to clear 5-feet-2-inches, or get another inch or two out of it.”
Sophomores Jackie Dahle, Bella Flack, Deslyn Lee and Sophia Pfannenstein should contribute points, as will freshmen Grace Mount, Cienna Parr, Kylie Schow, Emma Serbus and Cici Thompson.
Eighth-graders Summer Burgau, Zoe Plombon, Jezirae Flack, Ashley Panichi, Mya Stainiger, Emma Szweduik, Sloen Worlie, Josie Baumgard, Destiny Schmitz and Alexis Serbus will be vital to the team, too.
“We have a lot of eighth-graders coming up,” Stish said. “They’re going to be the building part of our team. I’m hoping they all stick it out because we’ll be building our relay teams, sprinters and field events out of them.”
Stish believes his 4x100 and 4x200 teams should be competitive.
“We have to find the right combinations,” he said.
Olivia Pascuzzi and Schmitz will run the distance events for Chisholm.
“They’re trying to stick with the girls from Mountain Iron-Buhl,” Stish said. “That’s their goal. It’s a good goal to have. Those kids (Liz and Kate Nelson) are good. Destiny did beat one of them at a meet, so they’re close.”
Stish expects the team to be strongest in the short distances, with Hailey Johnson, and long distance events, but it’s going to take work to get to that point.
“They’re having fun, but we have to move them from having fun to learning how to get them to work harder as they’re having fun,” Stish said. “I know it’s not always easy to have fun while you’re doing this sport, but that’s a big thing.”
As far as Chisholm’s outlook goes, Stish is hoping Baumgard can place higher than 10th at the state. He would like to see her medal.
Stish would also like to get more than one athlete to state.
“We lost some to graduation last year, but our kids have a year under their belts,” Stish said. “They’re a year older, so they will know how to compete a little better against the kids in our section.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.