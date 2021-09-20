HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team finished tied for third at the Hibbing Invite held Saturday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts, in Virginia and in Eveleth.
Stillwater, as was expected, finished first with 16 points. Pine City was second with 15, followed by the Bluejackets and Bemidji with 13. Virginia had nine, Eveleth-Gilbert seven, Grand Rapids six and Duluth East five.
At first singles, Claire Rewertz fell to Savannah Haugen of Bemidji in the first round by the scores of 6-1, 6-2.
In the consolation semifinals, Lydia Delich of Eveleth-Gilbert beat Rewertz 6-0, 6-1, then Rewartz bounced back to place seventh with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Isla Pepelnjak of Duluth East.
Delich would place fifth with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ava Fink of Virginia.
Delich lost to Jana Myers of Stillwater 6-2. 6-2.
At second singles, Megan Bussey lost to Addison Sell of Pine City 6-1, 6-2, then she beat Anna Fink of Virginia 1-6, 6-4, 10-3 in the consolation semifinals.
Bussey fell in the fifth-place match to Julia Lindseth of Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-4, 6-0.
Fink lost to Abby Anderson of Stillwtater 6-7 (7-1), 6-4, 7-5. Fink beat Stender 6-1, 6-0.
Lindseth lost to Franzi Teichmann of Grand Rapids 6-4, 6-2, then beat CiCi Stender of Duluth East 1-6, 6-3, 10-2.
At third singles, Mercedes Furin beat Sophia Heidtke of Stillwater 6-0, 6-4, then she won her semifinal match over Gweneth Moe of Duluth East, 6-0, 6-2.
In the finals, Furin lost to Mollie Rupp of Bemidji, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4.
Virginia’s Ella Lamppa lost to Rupp 6-4, 6-1, then beat Taylor Skelly of Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-2, 6-2. She lost to Heidtke by the scores of 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
Mylee Young of Eveleth-Gilbert lost to Moe 7-5, 6-2, then lost to Heidtke 6-2, 6-4. She beat Skelly 6-1, 6-1.
At fourth singles, Aune Boben would beat Lillian Kimber of Duluth East 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, then she beat Lily Struss of Pine City in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-2.
In the finals, Stella Cockson of Stillwater beat Boben 7-6, 6-2.
Alli Fink of Virginia beat Ayla Troutwine of Eveleth-Gilbert 7-5, 6-3, then lost to Cockson 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Fink bet Lena Roubinek of Pine City, 6-2, 6-2.
Troutwine would beat Srah Kessler of Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-4, 6-4, then she lost to Anna Glen of Bemidji, 6-2, 6-2.
At first doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell beat Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette of Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-1, 6-3, then they beat Allison Unverzagt and Madisen Berglund of Pine City 6-4, 6-3.
In the finals, Sullivan and Lundell beat Tatum Offerdahl and Chloe Hasbargen of Bemidji 6-4, 6-3.
Mariele Paulsen and Paige Maki of Virginia lost to Courtney Brandt and Taryn Hamling of Grand Rapids 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5, then they lost to Cat Smetana and Lizzie Holder Stillwater, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Maki and Paulsen would beat Torrel and Beaudette 6-3, 6-4.
Torrel and Beaudette would fall to Ally Johnson and Erin Holliday of Duluth East 7-5, 6-2.
At second doubles, Kasey Jo Renskers and Bella Vincent beat Hannah Lafrenier and Caroline Ahcan of Grand Rapids/Greenway 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3), then they lost to Sophia Lahti and Claire Emmons of Pine City 6-3, 6-0.
Renskers and Vincent beat Paige Anderson and Abigail Johnson of Bemidji, 6-1, 6-3.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Mayme Scott and Hanna Beldo would lose to Anderson and Johnson 6-2, 6-3, then they fell to Tran Dimberio and Ella Johnson of Duluth East 6-3, 6-4.
Scott and Beldo would fall to Lydia Knutson and isabel Knowlan of Stillwater 7-5, 6-2.
Virginia’s Abby Kramer and Ava Seppala beat Dimberio and Johnson 7-6 (8-6)m, 4-6, 6-5, then they beat Anderson and Johnson by the scores of 6-4, 6-4.
In the finals, Kramer and Seppala lost to Lahti and Emmons by the scores of 6-3, 6-3.
At third doubles, Heidi Rasch and Opan Valeri lost to Sydney Speltz and Theresa Anderson of Virginia 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4). They would go on to beat Casey Cleveland and Lindsey Tull of Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-2, 6-4.
Rasch and Valeri finished their day with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Alex Flannigan and Alyssa Grahek of Eveleth-Gilbert.
Flannigan and Grahek would lose to Rhaya Merrick and Malia Mikyska of Pine City 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, then they beat Sylvie Markham and Sarah Rectenwald of Duluth East 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Virginia’s duo of Spelts and Anderson lost to Madison Jensen and Darby Neis of Bemidji 6-0, 6-2, then fell to Luna Xiong and Betsy McGinley of Stillwater 6-1, 6-4.
