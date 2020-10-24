HIBBING — It may have been 11 teams at different venues, but the excitement was still the same.
The Section 7A Swimming and Diving finals were held in Hibbing (four), Mesabi East (three) and Duluth (four), respectively, and no one literally knew how they did until all of the final results were tallied.
When everything was said and done, and all of the scores were tallied up, Mesabi East won the section title with 326.5 points, followed by Hibbing with 321.5. The Hunters were third with 275, followed by Eveleth-Gilbert 210, Proctor/Hermantown 204, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 190, International Falls 154, Virginia 151, Two Harbors 125, Northeast Range/Ely 93 and Chisholm 79.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano knew the Giants would win the title, but he was ecstatic with the performance of his team.
“On the first day of practice, we met in the gym, and I had to make sure everybody was socially distanced,” Veneziano said. “We had to go through all of the protocol. Saturday, we spread out in the gym again and told them, ‘We started in this room, and we’re ending this room.
“I had no idea how this season was going to go. We had an opportunity today to finish out the season, so let’s not take that opportunity for granted and work the daylights out of it. I told them life isn’t fair. It’s their ability to accept the bad stuff as it comes along that makes their success more important.”
Veneziano expected them to place third behind the Hunters, but everyone in the lineup, especially those who finished in the top 16 all dropped time.
Hibbing took Veneziano’s words to heart and went out and swam their best times of the season.
“It was awesome,” Veneziano said. “We competed so well. We probably should have been beaten by Denfeld with the way I had the meet figured out by 30-some points. We won by 40.
“We had a 70-point swing from what we were seeded to where we’re finishing. That was incredible. That is one of the greatest margins of swings from what we were seeded to where we ended. That’s a credit to a bunch of kids who worked hard and listened well.”
Mesabi East showed its dominance by winning a number of events, including the 200 medley relay with Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton and Adrianna Sheets; Williams in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; Kailey Fossell in diving; and Lydia Skelton in the 100 freestyle.
Hibbing got wins from Geli Stenson in the 200 freestyle, and Stenson, Emery Maki, Macie Emerson and Madison St. George in the 200 freestyle relay.
Lauryn Devich of Virginia would win the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and Ellie Jankila of Eveleth-Gilbert won the 50 freestyle.
Elizabeth Nicolai of Proctor/Hermantown just touched out Stenson to win the 500 freestyle.
Veneziano couldn’t have been more pleased with how the meet played out.
“We overcame a lot of adversity. We out-performed our expectations, and we hung together and did it as a group,” Veneziano said. “I don’t know what anybody elses definition of winning is, but they might want to reframe it if it doesn’t include that type of stuff.
“If you’re supposed to be the best team and you win, that’s your expectation. When you’re supposed to be the third team or fourth, and you go out and get second, you exceed what you’re supposed to do, how can that not be considered a complete and total victory? It is.”
Veneziano also liked the way his divers performed.
Maddy Clusiau was third, Sylvie Wetzel 10th and Chloe Price tied for 11th.
“They dove well,” Veneziano said. “That’s a lot of credit to Coach (Sara) Merfeld. I told them to do the best that they could. They had difficult situations to deal with, and they did well with it.
“I’m proud of them. They did an outstanding job, and so did Coach Merfeld.”
Section 7A Swimming and Diving Meet
Team: 1. Mesabi East 426.5; 2. Hibbing 321.5; 3. Duluth Denfeld 275; 4. Eveleth-Gilbert 210; 5. Proctor/Hermantown 204; 6. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 190; 7. International Falls 154; 8. Virginia 151; 9. Two Harbors 125; 10. Northeast Range/Ely 93; 11. Chisholm 79.
Individual results:
200 medley relay — 1. Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton Adrianna Sheets), 1:54.21; 2. Duluth Denfeld (Addison Bartling, Lilly Glass, Marley Bugbee, Josie Nichols) 1:56.04; 3. Eveleth-Gilbert (Ellie Jankila, Amara Carey, Tayler Harju, Anna Heinonen), 2:00.71; 4. Virginia (Morgan Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Elise Hoard), 2:00.97; 5. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Riley Story, Bella Alaspa, Lily Lantz), 2:03.13; 6. International Falls (Elizabeth Jantzen, Quianna Ford, Havyn Pelland, Jillian Bilben), 2:04.00; 7. Proctor/Hermantown (Emma Vanneste, Norah Gunderson, Elizabeth Nicolai, Summer Kienzle), 2:07.46; 8. Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaely Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 2:01.51.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 1:58.87; 2. Lindsay Johnson, DD, 1:59.99; 3. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:05.49; 4. Adriana Sheets, ME, 2:05.88; 5. Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:08.72; 6. Rosie Cruikshank, TH, 2:09.66; 7. Morgan McClelland, NRE, 2:11.01; 8. Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:11.81; 11. Alaspa, H, 2:12.74; 18. Alexis Walters, H, 2:21.18; 19; Ava Baumgard, C, 2:21.27; 26. Alison Trullinger, H, 2:25.78; 32. Hannah Halberg, C, 2:34.48; 34. Mya Pessenda, C, 2:37.82; 35. Mackenzie Holewa, C, 2:39.89.
200 individual medley — 1. Williams, ME, 2:20.29; 2. Lydia Skelton, ME, 2:21.83; 3. Bartling, DD, 2:22.23; 4. Madison St. George, H, 2:26.62; 5. Lilly Glass, DD, 2:27.20; 6. Macie Emerson, H, 2:29.04; 7. Carey, EG, 2:29.13; 8. Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:30.32; Nelson, C, 2:34.21; 15. Kalisch, H, 2:37.96; 26. Mia Savage, H, 2:50.38; 30. Emma Sundquist, C, 2:57.21.
50 freestyle — 1. Jankila, EG, 25.44; 2. Nicolai, PH, 26.28; 3. Cailyn Volkenant, DD, 26.35; 4. Tresa Baumgard, C, 26.62; 5. Bilben, IF, 26.71; 6. Emery Maki, H, 26.72; 7. Kylie Meyer, ME, 26.74; 8. (tie) Megan Chopskie, CEC, Livia Dugas, TH, 26.90; 19. Meghan Savage, H, 28.82; 21. Shelby Hughes, H, 28.93; 24. Anderson, C, 29.29; 39. Molly Sundqist, C, 32.27.
Diving — 1. Kailey Fossell, ME, 379.35; 2. Elly Blazevic, DD, 310.85; 3. Maddy Clusiau, H, 293.10; 4. Helen Phenning, V, 270.95; 5. Alexa Fossell, ME, 267.90; 6. Aaliyah Sahr, ME, 260.80; 7. Grace Phenning, V, 237.80; 8. Jessica Pagelkopf, CEC, 235.80; 9. Casey Underdale, TH, 227.50; 10. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 226.70; 11. (tie) Cora Kreager, DD, Chloe Price, H, 224.10; 13. Lizzy Wells, CEC, 199.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Devich, V, 1:01.67; 2. Johnson, DD, 1:02.45; 3. St. George, H, 1:03.39; 4. Pelland IF, 1:04.91; 5 Sandman, CEC, 1:05.29; 6. Alaspa, H, 1:06.37; 7. Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:06.48; 8. Pechonick, V, 1:09.16; 10. Meghan Savage, H, 1:10.03; 22. Reagen Powell, H, 1:18.45.
100 freestyle — 1. Lydia Skelton, ME, 55.83; 2. Jankila, EG, 56.28; 3, Sheets, ME, 57.07; 4 Volkenant, DD, 57.54; 5. Emerson, H, 58.51; 6. Dugas, TH, 58.74; 7. Emma Erickson, IF, 59.12; 8. Kienzle, PH, 59.96; 9. Maki, H, 1:00.34; 10. Story, H, 1:00.91; 15. Lantz, H, 1:01.87; 26. Ava Baumgard, C, 1:06.47; 27. Emma Sundquist, C, 1:07.30; 36. Halberg, C, 1:12.09; 37. Holewa, C, 1:13.06.
500 freestyle — 1. Nicolai, PH, 5:30.56; 2. Stenson, H, 5:32.04; 3. Cruikshank, TH, 5:43.19; 4. Butzke, ME, 5:52.51; 5. Ellie Robillard, EG, 5:53.17; 6. Emma Peterson, CEC, 5;57.88; 7. Ava Niksich, PH, 5z;57.95; 8. Rilie Clark, DD, 5:58.49; 19. Walters, H, 6:24.35; 22. Courtney Massich, H, 6:34.51; 25. Trullinger, H, 6:38.55; 27. Jordan, C, 6:50.05; 28; Pessenda, C, 7:04.14.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Stenson, Maki, Emerson, St. George), 1:43.09; 2. Mesabi East (Meyer, Kyra Skelton, Fossil, Lehmkuhl), 1:45.61; 3. International Falls (Erickson, Bilben, Bowles, Pelland), 1:48.09; 4. Duluth Denfeld (Bartling, Clark, Johnson, Leah Nelson), 1:48.12; 5. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Kasey Olson, Camille Wikstrom, Niksich), 1:48.21; 6. Eveleth-Gilbert (Carey, Anna Heinonen, Abygail Roush, Ellie Bjorge), 1:48.36; 7. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Madeline Gorski, Emma Peterson, Chopskie, Sandman), 1:49.85; 8. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Morgan McClelland, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson), 1:51.64; 10. Chisholm (Anderson, Ava Baumgard, Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 1:54.50.
100 backstroke — 1. Williams, ME, 1:00.80; 2. Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:03.94; 3. Bartling, DD, 1:04.69; 4. Chopskie, CEC, 1:06.88; 5. Kalisch, H, 1:08.62; 6. Fossell, ME, 1:08.85; 7. Summer Cullen-Line, ME, 1:09.26; 8. Mia Savage, H, 1:10.65; 9. Nelson, C, 1:11.15; 12. Lantz, H, 1:11.92; 14. Jordyn McCormack, H, 1:12.27.
100 breaststroke — 1. Devich, V, 1:08.66; 2. Meyer, ME, 1:11.79; 3. Carey, EG, 1:13.54; 4. Gunderson, PH, 1:13.79; 5. Glass, DD, 1:14.42; 6. Heinonen, EG, 1:18.55; 7. Gorski, CEC, 1:18.86; 8. Quianna Ford, IF, 1:18.97; 13. Story, H, 1:22.44; 17. Anderson, C, 1:14.13; 22. Desiree DiIorio, H, 1:26.03; 25. Molly Sundquist, 1:29.37; 28. Massich, H, 1:30.02.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East (Lydia Skelton, Lehmkuhl, Williams, Sheets), 3:45.84; 2. Hibbing (Stenson, Maki, Emerson, St. George), 3:49.09; 3. Duluth Denfeld (Bartling, Clark, Volkenant, Nichols), 3:51.39; 4. International Falls (Erickson, Bilben, Bowles, Pelland), 3:58.38; 5. Proctor/Hermantown (Nicolai, Niksich, Megan Gunderson, Norah Gunderson), 3:58.53; 6. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Belich, Peterson, Chopskie, Sandman), 3:59.80; 7. Two Harbors (Cruikshank, Ella Swoverland, Mddy Bjornstad, Dugas), 4:03.72; 8. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, McClelland, Cedar Ohlhauser, Kelly Thompson), 4:07.61; 9. Eveleth-Gilbert (Jankila, Maggie Koskela, Robillard, Mia Stark), 4:08.20; 10. Chisholm (Nelson, Ava Baumgard, Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 4:16.99; 11. Virginia (Samantha Bartovich, Jaelyn Parks, Kylee Okland, Wrenna Galloway), 4:36.52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.