AURORA—The Mesabi East boys’ swimming and diving team took nine of 12 event wins on Tuesday as they cruised past International Falls 93-72.
The Giants were led by double winners Carter Steele and Cole Layman with Zade Baker, Aiden Johnson, Isak Schroeder and Connor Feldt all picking up wins as well.
Steele earned his first win in the 200 freestyle, stopping the clock at 2:05.84 to win by over seven seconds. He later took the 100 backstroke crown with a time of 1:01.65. The backstroke was a Giants sweep with Baker taking second (1:07.40) and Feldt third (1:10.04).
Layman’s first win of the night came in the 50 freestyle, beating out Schroeder’s 24.31 with a time of 23.60. He later finished first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.13, edging out teammate Danny Knapper by two seconds (1:10.87).
Baker took the 200 individual medley win with a time of 2:29.31, Johnson was the winner in diving with 170.75 points, Schroeder touched first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.13 and Feldt went the distance in the 500 free, winning with a mark of 5:54.26.
In the relays, the Giants quartet of Layman, Schroeder, Baker and Steele won out in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:39.38.
Mesabi East swimmers will be back in their home pool on Saturday when they host the Taconite Invite.
Mesabi East 93, International Falls 72
200 medley relay: 1, International Falls A, 2:00.38; 2, Mesabi East A (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Danny Knapper), 2:00.95; 3, International Falls B, 2:24.31.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.