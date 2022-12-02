MOUNTAIN IRON — Today’s Class 9-Man State Championship game has been 50 years in the making for the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers.
The last time a team from Mountain Iron made a title game appearance was in 1972, way before the current Ranger mascot had even existed.
Putting their perfect 12-0 season on the line, Mountain Iron-Buhl will need to stop the explosive champions from Section 1 in Spring Grove today at 10 a.m. at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
While Spring Grove was only 3-5 last season, the program knows what it takes to win a state championship, capturing a pair most recently in 2017 and 2018.
For the Rangers, this is the first time a team from Section 7 has even made the 9-man championship game since 1989. All that considered, Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Dan Zubich knows it doesn’t matter who their opponent is. The Rangers will need to play perfect regardless.
“Spring Grove is a lot like us. They can run the ball and they can pass the ball,” Zubich said. “That’s the main reason they’ve been so good.”
In their semifinal win over Fertile-Beltrami, the Lions offense showed both sides, running for 204 yards with running back Hunter Holland picking up 134 of those. Junior quarterback Elijah Solum was 12-18 for 116 yards through the air. He also picked up the remaining 70 rushing yards.
Defensively, the Lions were stout as well, limiting their semifinal opponent to a single first quarter score and just 93 yards of total offense in the second half. At trying to crack the Spring Grove defense, Zubich doesn’t expect an easy battle.
“They don’t give you much. We can’t just be running it up the middle but they’re going to take care of the outside as well. We’re going to throw a lot at them and we’ll have to keep them guessing the whole game.”
The Ranger offense has been fueled by senior quarterback Asher Zubich as well as junior running back Damian Tapio. Against Wheaton/Herman-Norcross in the semifinals, the pair ran for nearly 200 yards combined and were just as potent in their state quarterfinal win over Kittson County Central. Through the air, Zubich hit six different targets for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
Two weeks since their last game, the Rangers have spent some time outdoors but also plenty of their work has come inside as well.
“Being outside when it's under 30 degrees isn’t going to help. We’ve been inside a couple days. We’re trying to keep a normal routine but it’s tough when you’re working inside. It’ll be 70 degrees down there so we wanted to keep it like that at practice sometimes.”
Gathering for a pep rally and send off at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Friday morning, the Rangers were treated to a packed house of classmates, family and community members wishing them well. Minnesota Vikings fullback CJ Ham also made an appearance in a pre-recorded video, wishing MI-B luck ahead of their biggest game in 50 years.
Seeing all the supporters ready to root on the hometown heroes, Zubich said he expects the MI-B faithful to travel well.
“Mountain Iron-Buhl football is very lucky to have the fans that we do. They always travel well. Imagine how well they’re going to travel Saturday playing in your first state championship in 50 years.”
Reflecting on the growth of his 10 seniors, Zubich said the most experienced players have accomplished nearly everything they set out to do.
“They’ve gotten better every year. Some of them got thrown into a state semifinal game as ninth graders. Seeing them grow up, we knew we had something special with this group.
“They’ve been feeling good since that last win but they know there’s still work to be done. This is what these guys have always wanted. They want a state championship and now they get a chance to play for one.”
Ultimately, Zubich hopes his team doesn’t have any regrets taking off their pads for the last time.
“You have to leave it all out there. You don’t want to be thinking about this 30 years later. You have to do everything you can. If you do everything you can and you lose, well, that’s life. If they do everything they can and don’t give up, they can leave that field proud tomorrow.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl and Spring Grove will do battle today for the Class 9-Man title. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
