EVELETH — The very first season for the Rock Ridge cross country program has been filled with many triumphs.
Now, many Wolverine harriers will get to cap off their season today at the Class AA State Meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The Rock Ridge boys team will run at 2:30 p.m. while the two Wolverine qualifiers for the girls are set to run at 3:30 p.m.
In the boys race, section champion Cameron Stocke will lead Rock Ridge once more and will be joined by teammate and section runner-up Aaron Nelson near the front of the pack. Jackson Kendall (10th at sections), Anthony Hecimovich (16th) and John Kendall (18th) rounded out the team’s scoring top five, but teammates Connor Matschiner (20th) and Jared Delich (42nd) are not far behind scoring position.
For the girls, section champion Lexi Lamppa and sister Maija Lamppa (third at sections) will represent Rock Ridge.
Getting ready for today’s races, Rock Ridge head coach Chris Ismil says the team has already put in all the physical work and it now comes down to being in a strong place mentally.
“I think this is the best week of practice we’ve had all season,” Ismil said earlier this week. “We’re not trying to go and log 60-70 miles but instead the mileage has been brought down and we’re focusing on speed. The goal for the week was to make sure our kids are 100% focused and to be in a good place mentally before the race. We’re trying to be fun and positive while not overthinking things.”
Rock Ridge capped off the final week of practice with a mini golfing session at the Greens on Foreteenth in Virginia on Thursday followed by a team meal Thursday night before traveling to Northfield on Friday.
“We’ve been having fun but also talking about what we needed to do all week and once we get down there. Healthy eating, race day strategy and being well rested were all things we talked about this past week.
“At this point as a coach, it’s about the kids realizing they’re very capable of running a strong race, breaking their own records and coming home accomplished.”
—
In the girls race, the pair of eighth grade Lamppa twins will be making their first appearance at state. For section champion Lexi, winning the 7AA meet was great, but the bigger surprise was her drop in time.
“She dropped from 20 minutes-flat to about 19:10. She wasn’t anticipating a 50 second drop but she had it in her. One thing we heard from her was just how good she felt. She still had energy after the race which is a really great place to be in when to confidence going to state. We know she’s not limited to that 19:10.
For Maija, finishing third at sections with a time of 20:01.7 was a solid finish after struggling in the beginning of the season with injuries. Now healed, Maija wants to stick with her sister in the front for as long as possible and is looking to drop time again today.
“She wants to run with her sister for as long as she can, at least for the first two miles. Then she’ll see what she has left after that. The two of them ran side by side last year and as much as Lexi got ahead this year, Maija is in a similar position where it looks like she’s ready to drop a lot of time.”
Making state debuts at such a young age, Ismil believes neither of them should be too nervous when the starting gun goes off.
“It’ll be a learning experience. But they definitely have a lot going for them being so young. You hear a lot from collegiate coaches that some of the best runners in the country end up thinking too much in college races. You won’t get that from these girls. They’re hungry and they train like champions. They mentioned they had some nerves at sections but they still came out and performed so I don’t think the butterflies will get to them this time.”
—
Two years ago, Rock Ridge junior Cameron Stocke finished sixth at state representing Virginia in Class A. Senior teammate Aaron Nelson’s last appearance at state was a 64th place finish in 2018. The pair have led the Wolverines all season long and today looks no different. With the entirety of the team competing at state, Ismil believes the boys have a chance of finishing pretty high in the team standings.
“My expectation is that they could be a top five team if we continue to drop time like we have been. Five of our seven runners got PRs in the section meet and a majority of those runners have been dropping time every race consistently.
“If our guys perform like Lexi did at sections and drop that much time, we could even be in the top two. It really depends on where they’re at that day.”
For Stocke, Ismil wants the junior standout to take himself mentally to his last biggest race: the 1,600 meter run at state track last year where Stocke captured a state championship.
“Go back to where he was at when he ran in that race and believe in that runner. Believe he can be that guy and run as confident and strong as he did in that race. If he’s running back in the 15-minute range, then he can compete with the best in the state and win.”
For Nelson, Ismil has been waiting for a big race from the senior runner all year long.
“He’s been near the front but he’s been consistently at that 16:30, 16:40 range all season. He hasn’t really dropped from that so I’m hoping Saturday is his breakout race and he can drop 30 seconds. It’s his time and I think he’s due for that.”
Third runner Jack Kendall finished sections at the 17:22 mark and Ismil is hoping he, along with the rest of the roster will continue to drop time.
“Jack wants to get into those 16s and I think he can definitely do it. All of our runners, whether they’re in the top five or not, look like they could drop plenty of time. Everyone is looking for their next sub-minute so that’s their focus heading into this race.”
—
Ultimately, the message for every runner in black and green is to stay consistent.
“Do what you’ve been doing all season long. If they treat this like any other race, they can go out and drop time and compete with the best. All of them want to PR and I think many of them will. If they believe it, then they have the keys needed to do it.”
Combining two programs into one this year, it’s clear Rock Ridge has found the recipe for success. While the results on the course have been amazing, the growth and bonds formed have taken the team a long way according to Ismil.
“We’ve seen such strong relationships formed that I think it’s what ultimately paid dividends for us. It’s great for the program and for Rock Ridge sports as a whole. On the boys side, we don’t know what it would have looked like or if we would have qualified as a team if we didn’t combine. But having runners from both schools pushing each other all season long was integral to our success this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.