CHISHOLM — It’s been around three years since the Chisholm High School boys track team has had an athlete in state.
Bluestreak coach Don Lalonde believes this is the season that the dry spell ends.
Lalonde will no more once he can get his athletes on track, but the weather hasn’t been cooperating during the 2022 season.
Even so, Lalonde has some decent athletes that could advance to state in June.
“This is the year where we can do it since the standards changed so much,” Lalonde said. “Once we get outside, we have four or five kids we can turn into a good relay. In the shorter distances, we had one advance to sections last year.”
That athlete is freshman Ethan Lauzen.
“He’s the fastest kid on my squad,” Lalonde said.
Aside from Lauzen, Lalonde has juniors July Abernathy, who is a long jumper; Charlie Thompson, who is a triple jumper and high jumper; Shane Zancouske, Sean Connor and Tim Lamke.
Thompson is already leaping at 39-feet in the triple jump, and he’s at 5-10 in the high jump.
“My goal is to get him over 40,” Lalonde said.
Abernathy leapt to 19-8 in Superior, and Lalonde wants him at 20-feet. Connor, who is a cross country runner, could be competing in the 400 and 800.
The 4x100 and 4x200 relays could be manned by Thompson, Abernathy, Hayden Roche and Lauzen, who also competes in the high jump. He cleared 5-8 in Superior, and he had never jumped before.
“We have three jumpers with the potential to place first in every meet,” Lalonde said. “When July won his long jump, there was nobody within a foot of him. Charlie won the triple jump by eight inches.”
Lalonde would like to get some hurdlers into the mix this season, so he hired Frank Cerar, who was a decathlete at St. Scholastica, to coach them.
“He’s my heir apparent when I retire,” Lalonde said. “He loves the hurdles, and he has several guys working on them to get them hurdling. He knows what he’s doing, so that’s why he’s joining our ranks. He’s going to make it easier for me to step away.
“We want to work on our 110 and 300 hurdles. We want to develop some 400 runners. Ben (Thompson), Gavin (Thompson) and Jacob (Halverson) need to step up because they’re the next group coming through.”
The younger athletes like Danny Perpich and Nathan Splinter will also be relied upon to score, but when Lalonde fills out his lineup, he wants his older athletes to carry the load.
“I want them to do four events,” Lalonde said. “With the ninth- and 10th-graders, the goal is to do three. They’re working hard right now, and we’re doing as much as we can with them.”
