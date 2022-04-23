VIRGINIA — Much like the girls, the Rock Ridge boys track and field team comes into the 2022 boasting numbers.
The Wolverines have size and depth and head coach Matt Anderson hopes that will pay off for his team once the postseason meets roll around.
Headlining the Wolverines will be the 2021 Class A 1,600 meter champion Cameron Stocke. The junior also took home second in the state in the 800 meter run.
In their first year, the Wolverines sent a healthy contingent to the state meet, including Stocke, Josh Creer-Oberstar (7A high jump champion, 4x200 meter relay runner-up), Ethan Zlimen (4x200), Karson Sortedahl (4x200) and Jake Burress (4x200).
Creer-Oberstar, Zlimen and Sortedahl have all graduated from the program along with Dallas Hammer, Josh Stickney, Cole Bautala and Owen Engel.
Stocke and Burress return with state experience with Anderson also citing senior Riley Krenz (eighth in discus and 11th in shot put last year at sections) as another key returner.
Other important pieces for Rock Ridge this year include Ryan Herberg (sprints, hurdles, high jump), Cooper Williams (sprints, hurdles), Connor Matschiner (4x800, pole vault), Isaac Flatley (4x800, shot put), Aaron Nelson (distance), Max Williams (high jump), Jonah Aluni (throws), Griffin Krmpotich (sprints), Dallas Williams (sprints, long jump, high jump), Aiden Hecimovich (distance), Anthony Hecimovich (distance), Andrew Wilson (sprints), Jared Delich (800, 1600), Jackson Kendall (1600), Matti Koski (4x800, distance, triple jump), Nolin Cope-Robinson (sprints, high jump, long jump), Levi Flatley (hurdles, horizontal jumps), Tristan Peterson (4x400, sprints, horizontal jumps).
Looking like they could fill out an entire meet lineup, Anderson is hopeful that having 60-plus athletes on the team will help out in every event.
“The 2022 season will see the Wolverines have a number of strengths heading into the outdoor season,” Anderson said. “But our number one strength will be depth and competitiveness. We have a number of kids that have the ability to contribute and compete in the individual sprints, middle distance, and long distance races.
“Having this depth will enhance our relays as well as boast a high number of kids that can be pushed and helped along while they chase the pack. We will be well rounded with returning experience in the throws and jumps. We have had a number of new additions to the team that will provide a great deal of juice as well as filling spots vacated by exiting seniors in 2021.”
As with the rest of the 2022 spring sports teams, the Wolverines are hampered by the inability to simply compete outside. The indoor season only lasts for so long and as the more important meets draw near, more time in a competitive setting will be needed.
“It’ll be tough for the new additions to gain experience with the weather being the way it has been. We will have to double up our meets per week as we get closer to conference and sections.
Part of the reformed Section 7AA now that track and field has expanded to three classes, Anderson says the Wolverines hope to continue where they left off last year instead of having to start over.
“After our first successful season together, we hope to reload rather than rebuild. We return experience as well as recruiting a talented bunch of kids that will improve our open spots and push our returners. We want to chase and compete for the Iron Range Conference title and challenge for the top of the newly formed Section 7AA within a three class system.”
In terms of competition for those titles, Anderson expects Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin to be competitive in their IRC title defense and expects Cloquet, Proctor, Pine City and Grand Rapids to all be contenders in 7AA.
As hopefully more outdoor meets draw near, Anderson intensity and improving one day at a time will be key goals.
“We want to go out and be as intense as possible when we compete. With our new-look team, if we can keep a competitor’s mindset, we will do our best in practice and in meets without wasting any chances to improve.”
