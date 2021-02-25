Sports has helped Lauren Staples grow her self confidence and work ethic.
“Sports has been a big part of my life since I was young,” Staples, a Cherry High School junior said. “It's taught me how to work with different people and my communication skills have improved. When I was little, I was super shy and didn't want to talk to anyone. Sports helped me open up to new people.”
For her excellence in school activities, commitment to community service, education, and leadership in school, Staples has been named a recipient of the 2021 Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) ExCEL Award.
Staples is one of only 36 juniors across the state, and the only student-athlete in northeastern Minnesota, to receive the recognition.
“I was really excited,” Staples said about learning of the award. “It means a lot to be recognized for all the hard work and for the people who always stood up for me and always had my back.”
ExCEL Award nominees must be a junior in high school; make satisfactory progress toward graduation; participate in a MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity; hold a leadership position(s) in school; volunteer in their community; and meet MSHSL general eligibility requirements.
Award winners are selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota.
Staples is on the Cherry School student council, Knowledge Bowl team, and participates in volleyball, cross country, basketball, and softball. Staples also officiates and umpires youth sports and assists with church food drives.
Staples takes college level classes at Cherry High School. She carries a 3.99 grade point average and will graduate from high school with a diploma and an Associate of Arts college degree.
Staples credits her teachers and coaches with much of her success.
“There are so many (to credit),” Staples said. “My coaches and teachers and everybody at the school, from pre-school all the way up. I can't compare to a big school, but I love the small school feel because you know everyone and they know who you are. I like the small school.”
Cherry School Activities Director Zach Swart and Principal Michael Johnson nominated Staples for the award.
“She's shown leadership by example,” Swart said. “She's involved in so many different activities, is always polite, well-spoken and is a top-notch student. That goes a long way in any school.”
Staples, along with the other ExCEL winners, will be recognized in an on-court ceremony at the Minnesota Girls State Basketball Tournament Class AA championship game. They'll also be honored on 45TV during the 2021winter tournament broadcasts.
Staples is the daughter of Scott and Stacia Staples of Iron.
Above all, Staples credits her parents for her growth and success.
“My parents No. 1,” Staples said. “They just always taught me to work hard and commit yourself to everything you do. If I needed something, they've always been there for me. They taught me to always be willing to work hard, give 100 percent in games, and they taught me that if you're struggling with something, get help from coaches, and about putting in time on your own.”
