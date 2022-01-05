HIBBING — If the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team wants success, playing better on special teams will be a key.
As of now, the Bluejackets are mired in a 0-for-12 run on the power play, which is at 11-percent for the season.
That’s something Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz and his coaching staff are working on, and they will see how much it has improved when the Bluejackets host Greenway, beginning today at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm is also coming off a 0-3 week at its own holiday tournament, but it’s not due to a lack of effort.
“We haven’t played since then, but we liked the effort that the boys put out during the Christmas Tournament,” Rewertz said. “There’s some things we needed to clean up, with one being our power play.
“We have to be better than 11-percent. Other than that, I liked our effort and the energy that we played with. We’ve had some good practices coming into today’s game, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to get back out there.”
What’s been the problem on the power play?
“Our problem on the power play is we’re not working hard enough,” Rewertz said. “We’re not winning races to loose pucks. We’ve talked about winning faceoffs on the power play to get control the puck, then outworking them.
“We’ve been outworked on our power plays, and that can’t happen. Just because you have that extra guy doesn’t mean it’s time to not work. We have to outwork our opponents on the power play. Once we get that mentality of getting bodies and pucks to the front of the net, we’ll start having some success.”
Rewertz also said he’s like to see his team put more shots on net, even in 5-on-5 situations.
“That starts in practice,” Rewertz said. “We’ve worked over the last week on funneling pucks to the net, and getting bodies to the net. We need to do a better job of getting pucks and traffic, then scoring those gritty goals.”
As for the Raiders, Rewertz sees a lot of similarities between them and his team.
“They are a lot like us,” he said. “They work hard. They’re a rather physical team. They have good goaltending. Andy (Sertich) has done a great job with that group over the last couple of years.
“They’ve caught a lot of teams by surprise this year. They’ve had a good start to their season. We knew they would be a gritty team. That’s the way they play. We’re looking forward to the matchup.”
Rewertz said his team needs to start strong against Greenway.
“We have to get pucks behind their defensemen,” Rewertz said. “We have to get some shots early, getting the guys into the game with quick shifts. Everybody needs to get on the ice to settle in.
“I like the way we’ve been practicing here over the last week. Our effort has been good. We have to continue those types of things. If we keep working hard, good things will happen.”
