NASHWAUK — With such a young team, Nashwauk-Keewatin High School softball coach Dave Duttenhefer needed more practice time with his players.
But like most coaches and teams, that wasn’t available this spring due to the weather.
So the No. 12 seeded Spartans had to more or less learn on the fly, and now, Nashwauk-Keewatin will take what it learned into the Section 7A playoffs, traveling to No. 5 seeded Carlton to face the Bulldogs in a 4:30 p.m. contest today.
According to Duttenhefer, his team had its moments this season, but a win over Duluth Marshall last week, he’s hoping that fuels a successful playoff run.
“That showed what can happen if we play a complete game,” Duttenhefer said. “You can count on one hand, if not half of a hand, how many times we got outside. All of our practicing was in-game stuff.
“We needed more time outside to practice. We made the same mistakes over and over again, game-to-game. We never got the chance to correct or work on that stuff.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin also got hit by the injury bug, losing Jocelyn Maki to an injury, along with Lexi Buyense, who was showing some promise when she was elevated to the varsity team.
“Losing Jocelyn took a big punch out of the middle of our lineup,” Duttenhefer said. “That was a big blow losing an all-conference hitter for a majority of the year. With Lexi, she was making strides until she got hurt in Barnum.”
As the Spartans head into playoffs, Duttenhefer likes the way Kaydince Thoennes has been performing in the circle.
“She’s finally found her rhythm in the last two or three games,” Duttenhefer said. “I feel good about our pitching. We’re throwing strikes. If we play good defense behind her, who knows?”
Offensively, Nashwauk-Keewatin may have lost its power hitter, but Duttenhefer said the rest of the lineup is starting to pick up the slack.
“They’re starting to hit all of the way through the lineup,” he said. “They’ve figured out that we have to hit strikes. We can’t stand and watch. They’ve found their niche, especially Sophie DeNucci at the top of our lineup.
“She’s been consistent all year. Katrina (Evans) is figuring it out in the clean-up spot. From the middle to the bottom of the order, they’re starting to come around. They’re putting hits together down there.”
Defensively, the Spartans will have to shore that part of their game up if they want to advance.
“It’s been sporadic,” Duttenhefer said. “We have to take it play-by-play, and think about what we’re doing. We have to play better defense behind Kaydence. We have to make the plays we need to make to help her out a little bit, too.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin was supposed to play Carlton last Friday, but a double booking put an end to that game.
Duttenhefer does know a little bit about the Bulldogs, who are 9-5 on the season.
“We know they have a good pitcher,” Duttenhefer said. “The biggest thing for us is to go down there, play hard and see what happens. That’s all we can ask for at this point. We’ve had enough games and seen enough pitching and hitting to go out and play now.
“Hopefully, going into the playoffs, we can put a game together and see what happens.”
