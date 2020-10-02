Spartans volleyball hopes to continue to trend up in 2020

NASHWAUK — Last year, the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team finished 11-13, which was a big improvement over some previous seasons.
That rise in record is sparking some hope for Spartan coach Jessica Noonan, who believes her team can climb over the .500 mark this season.
With a lot of experience returning, Nashwauk-Keewatin might be able to pull that off as the 2020 season gets under way this week.
Leading that charge will be six seniors, including captains Madi Owens, Misty Bozich and Johnnie Waldvogel, along with Emily Howard, Lexi Marx and Starr Stockwell.
“I will need consistency out of them,” Noonan said. “Three of them didn’t play much varsity last year, so we’ll rely on our captains and some 10th- and 11th-graders to contribute to the team as well.”
Bozich will be the pivotal member of that group as she’s the setter.
“She stepped up for us last year,” Noonan said. “She’s quick on her feet, and has solid sets. Hopefully, she’ll do the same thing this year.”
Waldvogel will be an outside hitter, and Owens played some right side last year. Her versatility could find her anywhere on the court.
“Johnnie started for us in the ninth-grade, so she has some years under her belt,” Noonan said. “With her wisdom and experience, hopefully, she has a strong season as well.
“Madi has been a strong player throughout the years. She’s a well-rounded player for us. She will be ready to go in for us anywhere on the court. She’ll play anywhere we need her to be.”
The juniors include Kaydince Thoennes, who will play on either the left side or the middle, and Jazlynn Svaleson, who is a right-side hitter.
“Last year, seeing as it was their first year on the varsity, they were up-and-down,” Noonan said. “This year, I expect them to be more consistent, swing hard and keep the ball in the court on the other side of the net.
“They’re veterans that both played last year. They’re solid players.”
The two other juniors are Samantha Woodman and Lexi Carroll.
“They were both on the junior varsity and varsity teams last year, but neither of them played last year,” Noonan said. “They have played for me in the past, so it’s all about sharpening their skills, so they can play fulltime varsity.”
The lone sophomore on the team is Addy Gangl, who will play in the middle.
“She’s been playing since the eighth-grade,” Noonan said. “She’s our strongest hitter on the floor. She should be stronger this year, but she does a nice job of bringing the team together and getting them fired up.”
Noonen said the biggest strength of the team is experience.
“All of our varsity players have experience, so I’m hoping they bring that into the season, start strong and be consistent, but we do have to be better at communication,” Noonen said. “I’m hoping to keep that strong throughout the season.
“We also need to cover our hitters and blockers better. They’re not afraid to lay their bodies on the floor and get a hand on a ball. We’re working a lot on that in practice.”
With all of that in place, Noonan sees no reason why this team can’t take another step forward this season.
“I do like what I see,” Noonan said. “We have high hopes. We’re hoping to improve on our record last year, and have a strong season. I see us in the top four in the section. We’ll need consistency from all of our players, and it’s also about staying healthy, especially under these circumstances.”
