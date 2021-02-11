NASHWAUK — Since a loss to Hibbing, the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team has been coming along.
The Spartans have picked it up on the defensive end, which will come in handy today when Nashwauk-Keewatin hosts Mountain Iron-Buhl, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium
The one thing that hasn’t been consistent is the offense, which is a work in progress.
“We’re trying to get it a little more efficient,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “We’ve had a couple of games where I thought we played well offensively, especially against Northland, but we went 9-for-21 from the free throw line.
“We’ll try to make some improvements there, then we’ll be looking OK.”
Against Nevis, however, the Spartans only scored 43 points in a loss. That’s where that inconsistency comes into play.
“That’s not enough points to win games,” Giorgi said. “Nevis was a quality team that played defense, but we struggled to score the basketball. Hopefully, we can get things back in rhythm today, and slowly continue to improve.”
That defensive play will be valuable against the Rangers, who have Asher Zubich. He can light it up from anywhere on the floor.
“We’ve talked about that a lot,” Giorgi said. “You have to know where he is once he gets over half court. You better have a hand on his hip, or you will be in trouble. He’s priority No. 1.”
But Mountain Iron-Buhl is more than just Zubich, so the Spartans’ defense will be put to test.
“They have a number of other kids who can score the basketball,” Giorgi said. “Jesch can score the ball. They play like nine or so guys, and six of them can shoot the 3-pointer.
“You have to be up on them, everyone has to be communicating and working. That might pull our bigs away from the basket, but they’ve been forced to do that all year. We have to continue to work on it.”
The Rangers will have to deal with Nashwauk-Keewatin’s height, including Jeff and Jack Lorenz and Keegan Warmuth.
“It’s no secret that they’re a relatively smaller team,” Giorgi said. “We need to use our size to our advantage. For a small team, they work hard on the inside. They defend the post well.
“It won’t be easy for our bigs, but our size should certainly play a factor.”
