NASHWAUK — It’s one thing to think that Jeff Lorenz, Jack Lorenz and Keegan Warmuth might be the focus of attention, but it’s totally another thing when Gaige Waldovgel and Daniel Clusiau take charge.
The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School junior and sophomore, respectively, stepped in the second half, hitting some crucial 3-pointers in leading the Spartans to an 83-73 victory over North Woods Tuesday.
With the score 51-51, Waldvogel and Clusiau combined for four-straight 3-pointers to make 57-51, and Nashwauk-Keewatin never looked back.
Waldvogel finished with 20 points, and Clusiau 11.
“They stepped up,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “That has to be Daniel’s career high. He had seven in the last game, and I thought he played well. We tell him to be a shooter because he can shoot.
“He knocked down some big shots for us today, and gave us some good minutes. That was great.”
North Woods coach Will Kleppe knew the Spartans had the size-advantage of his team with Lorenz, Lorenz and Warmuth, so the Grizzlies’ focal point on defense was on the inside.
“It’s certainly a pick-your-poison situation,” Kleppe said. “Because they weren’t killing us with the three in the first half, we made some adjustments to take away Lorenz on the inside a little bit to quit giving him some easy ones.
“They shot the ball well. It’s a credit to them. Coach Giorgi has these guys hitting on all cylinders. They move the ball well. They’re guards shot it so well in the second half. It was hard to hang on to that slim lead when they’re shooting like that.”
That situation was reversed in the first half.
With North Woods leading 15-12, the Grizzlies hit five-straight 3-pointers to take a 30-16 lead. Jared Chiabotti had two of those threes. TJ Chiabotti, Davis Kleppe and Alex Hartway had the other treys.
“They got hot quick,” Giorgi said. “They have a lot of kids that can shoot, and when they’re shooting it like they did for a little bit there, you hope they cool off. We switched to more of a straight man-to-man to put some more ball pressure on them.
“That seemed to slow them down a little bit. They’re a team that never gives up, and as you can see, they don’t go away.”
The Spartans went on a 17-2 run to take a 33-32 lead, then the two teams exchanged baskets as North Woods took a 38-33 lead at the half.
“I loved the energy our kids had,” Kleppe said. “This was our fourth game in a row. We played Thursday, Friday and Monday. This is the fourth one in a heck of a stretch. To have as much energy as they had…
“A kid like TJ staying out there the whole time... I wanted to rest him, but the game was tight, and we had some foul issues. I had to keep him out there. For them to expend as much energy as they did, I can’t say enough about them. I’m proud of them.
That fatigue may have caught up with the Grizzlies in the second half. The shots that were falling in the first half, started missing the mark in the second half.
“The legs went out on us, and the threes weren’t falling for us, but they picked up their defense,” Kleppe said. “They did a great job trying to corral TJ. He worked hard for everything he got.
“Some of the ones we got in the first half, didn’t fall in the second half. I thought our shot selection was good. That’s something we’ve been talking about a lot, valuing our possessions. For long stretches, we played a good ball game.”
After that, the Lorenz brothers finished off the game for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“There were times when I loved what I saw, and there were times when I was pulling my hair out, wondering if the clock would ever run out,” Giorgi said. “It seemed like the last three minutes were taking forever.
“If they make a mistake on one possession, they make a great play on the next to make up for it. That’s what I love about these guys. They’re resilient. They never stop working.”
Jeff Lorenz finished with 19 points, Jack Lorenz 14 and Warmuth 12.
TJ Chiabotti had 25 for North Woods. Jared Chiabotti had 13 and Brenden Chiabotti 11.
NW 38 35 — 73
NK 33 50 — 83
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 6, Jared Chiabotti 13, TJ Chiabotti 25, Davis Kleppe 6, Alex Hartway 7, Brenden Chiabotti 12, Sean Morrison 4.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 20, Daniel Clusiau 11, Jeff Lorenz 19, Keegan Warmuth 12, Jack Lorenz 14, Brent Keranen 7.
Total Fouls: North Woods 13; Nashwauk-Keewatin 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: North Woods 12-15; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-15; 3-pointers: Jared Chiabotti 3, TJ Chiabotti 2, Davis Kleppe 2, Brenden Chiabotti 3, Alex Hartway, Waldvogel 4, Clusiau 3, Jeff Lorenz.
Hibbing 79
Duluth Denfeld 30
DULUTH — The Bluejackets got back to play defense, holding the Hunters to seven first-half points, en route to the 49-point victory over Denfeld Tuesday on the road.
Hibbing got balanced scoring as Parker Maki and Tre Holmes both had 16 points, Mayson Brown 15 and Ayden McDonald 12, but more importantly, the Bluejackets improved defensively after their game with Minnehaha Academy Saturday.
“We got our defensive focus back,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We talked to them in practice about that. We had a 26-0 run and never looked back. We stepped up defensively. We responded well.
“Eli (Erickson) did a lot of nice things, and everybody else followed suit to what we wanted to do. The pieces fell into place for us.”
That defense led to a lot of transition baskets.
“We have to remind ourselves that we have to execute if people force us to do it,” McDonald said. “Our defense prevented us from having to do that. We have to be ready for the Rapids game because they will make us play more methodically.”
HHS 44 35 — 79
DD 7 23 — 30
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 2, Mayson Brown 15, Tre Holmes 16, Parker Maki 16, Amari Manning 6, Jacob Jensrud 6, Payton Forer 2, Eli Erickson 4, Ayden McDonald 12.
Duluth Denfeld: Aidon Person 5, William Woodfork 4, Seth Frejre 4, John Bongionvanni 1, Dane Dzuck 6, Jacoby Wian 2, Finnley Cowell 3, Dashawn Moore 4, Wyatt Henderson 1.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 9; Duluth Denfeld 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 4-7; Duluth Denfeld 4-8; 3-pointers: Brown, Holmes 2, Jensrud 2, McDonald 2, Person, Woodfork.
Greenway 67
Eveleth-Gilbert 59
COLERAINE — Grant Hanson had 23 points and Westin Smith had 22, with six threes, as the Raiders beat the Golden Bears in the Iron Range Conference game Tuesday.
Will Bittman had 18 for Eveleth-Gilbert. Carter Mavec finished with 11.
EG 0 0 — 59
GHS 0 0 — 67
Eveleth-Gilbert: Will Bittman 18, Carter Mavec 11, Jake Sickel 9, Carter Flannigan 8, AJ Roen 5, Griffin Krmpotich 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4.
Greenway: Grant Hansen 23, Westin Smith 22, JJ Hall 8, Holden Hron 5, Matthias MacKnight 4, Michael Butterfield 4, Israel Hartman 1.
Total Fouls: Eveleth-Gilbert NA; Greenway NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert NA; Greenway NA; 3-pointers: Roen, Hansen, Smith 6.
Chisholm 71
International Falls 64
CHISHOLM — Bryce Warner poured in 26 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Bluestreaks beat the Broncos in the Iron Range Conference tilt on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
Jude Sundquist chipped in with 19 and Noah Sundquist had 14.
Cullen Rein had 27 points to pace International Falls. Jeff Tomczak had 20.
IF 28 36 — 64
CHS 34 37 — 71
International Falls: Bryant Koenig 3, Riley Larson 6, Jesse Forsythe 2, Tucker Bodris 4, Cullen Rein 27, Jeff Tomczak 20, Owen Wherley 2.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 14, Jude Sundquist 19, Bryce Warner 26, July Abernathy 3, Sean Fleming 2, Nathan Showalter 5, Dom Olson 2.
Total Fouls: International Falls 23; Chisholm 18; Fouled Out: Koenig, Bodrins, Fleming; Free Throws: Chisholm 21-26; 3-pointers: Rein 2, Tomczak, Jude Sundquist, Warner 4, Showalter
