NASHWAUK — When was the last time the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team was eight games over .500?

According to Spartans coach Jessica Noonan, it’s been a long time, but Nashwauk-Keewatin got there Monday with a 3-0, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 victory over North Woods in the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.

