NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team is 9-8 on the season, but the Spartans will see their biggest challenge today when Northeast Range invades the Nashwauk-Keewatin Gymnasium for a 7 p.m. contest.
That’s because the Nighthawks boast of the better players in the area, Hannah Reichensperger.
The Northeast Range senior almost single handedly brought her team back from a 2-0 deficit to Chisholm last week, taking over at the net and leading the Nighthawks to a 3-2 win.
Spartan coach Jessica Noonan knows all about Reichensperger.
“She’s a good player,” Noonan said. “She’s a player to be reckoned with. She can place the ball wherever she wants it. Our defense will have to be their toes. We’ll have to try and read her early on as to whether or not she’s hitting or tipping on us.
“We have to be ready. She’s a strong player.”
With a veteran team that has seen Reichensperger before, Noonan doesn’t believe her team will be intimidated by her.
“We have seen her over the years, so it doesn’t faze them as much with older girls on the team,” Noonan said. “When she’s not at the net, we have to get our heavy hitters on the net and take advantage of the situation.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin just clinched the Northern Lakes Conference championship by winning the Bigfork Tournament last weekend. They Spartans lost to a good Floodwood team, but beat Hill City last week.
Even so, Noonan thought her team would have a better record than 9-8.
“There were a couple of games we should have won, so it’s lower than I expected,” she said. “We’ll see a couple of those teams again. We had players out in some of those games.”
Noonan still has some players out, but she went down to her junior-varsity team and pulled up some extra players.
So far, so good on that account.
“We changed up our lineup a little bit,” Noonan said. “We have a different mix of girls since the beginning of the season, and they’re doing well. They’re working well with the older girls.”
Other than trying to contain Reichensperger, Nashwauk-Keewatin must do one other thing well.
“Talk,” Noonan said. “That’s our biggest thing right now. When we shut down, it’s because we’re not talking. We have to talk, get low and be ready.”
