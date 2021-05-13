CHISHOLM — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School baseball team had been off for 14 days to COVID restrictions, then on the Monday, the Spartans got back on the field.
It looks like Nashwauk-Keewatin hasn’t missed a beat.
The Spartans rapped out 11 hits en route to an 11-1, five-inning, 10-run rule victory over Chisholm Thursday at the Field of Dreams.
Nashwauk-Keewatin came back and beat Northeast Range, without any practice, then the Spartans lost to North Woods on Wednesday.
Nashwauk-Keewatin didn’t have any problem against Bluestreak starting pitcher Jude Sundquist.
“We played a good game (against Northeast Range), then against North Woods, we hit the ball decently, but we didn’t string anything together,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Brian Gangl said. “That happens in games.
“Jeff (Lorenz) threw a great game. Today, Daniel got in a groove, and once he got in that groove. It was a completely different ball game.”
It also helped that the Spartans got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first as Brent Keranen and Lorenz hit back-to-back singles with two out. Damon Gangl was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases, then Nick Miskovich singled hom two runs.
“They were waiting for something to happen and all of a sudden, we’re down 2-0,” Provinzino said. “All of a sudden it was like, ‘Oh, we’re playing a baseball game. We have a game now because we have to score or else it’s over.’
“Those two runs they got, that hit they got, it was a timely hit. If they don’t get that hit, we don’t know where the momentum goes. It changed the complexion of the game.”
That’s when Clusiau took over.
He only allowed one hit over 4.2 innings. He fanned 13, but walked six.
“The biggest thing was getting in a groove,” Gangl said. “When conditions aren’t ideal, like the mound, you have to power through that. I thought he did that. We need to start on top with a first-pitch strike.
“We need to have a higher percentage there.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin broke the game open with six runs in the third inning.
Lorenz singled with one out, then Damon Gangl tripled into the right-field corner. He scored on a wild pitch.
Nick Miskovich walked, Brody Erickson singled and Easton Thronson walked to load the bases.
With two out, Gaige Waldvogel singled home two runs. Keranen had an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball and Lorenz singled home a run during their second at bats of the inning.
“I thought we hit Sundquist well today,” Gangle said. “He’s a good athlete and a good pitcher. He’s going to be around the plate. That’s what we told the guys. We weren’t going to take a pitch. If it was there, they were going to drive it.
“He’s going to try and get on top of you because if you’re pitching ahead, it’s a completely-different at bat.”
Gangl wanted his team to take an aggressive approach at the plate.
“My guys didn’t swing at a lot of bad pitches,” Gangl said. “We did a few. That can be expected, but for the most part, I thought we swung at strikes. That makes a big difference, too.”
The Spartans did get two more runs in the fourth as Miskovich scored on the back end of a double steal, and Waldvogel hit a sacrifice fly.
Chisholm got its lone run in the fourth as Sean Fleming, Trent Forsline and Ben Wegener all walked to load the bases, then Jude Sundquist got an infield hit to break up the no-hitter, scoring Fleming.
It was too little too late for the Bluestreaks.
“We’ve been playing well, but the bottom line is we came out and laid an egg,” Provinzino said. “From the first pitch, we were flat. That set the tone, and everyone sat back to see what was going to happen.
“The biggest thing was that Jude was pitching, so we’ll sit back and be on cruise control. It didn’t happen. We were flat. From pitch one, I didn’t hear a word on defense. Batting in the first inning, I didn’t hear anything from the dugout. We came out and we just didn’t… We definitely weren’t ready to play.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin got that run back in the fifth on an RBI base hit by Miskovich.
Clusiau struck out all three hitters he faced in the bottom of fifth, but dropped third strike allowed Fleming to reach base.
Clusiau had reached his pitch-count limit, so Gangl had to go to Waldvogel to finish out the game. Waldovgel struck out the only batter he faced.
“The guys had more energy,” Gangl said. “You can be shut down in today’s age without knowing it. One day, you’re playing, then the next day you get the news that you’re not. I have a group of guys with passion.
“A lot of things have happened in the last two years, especially sports-wise. We weren’t able to play last year. These kids have been through a lot. To persevere through it is good to see.”
Jude Sundquist gave up eight hits in three innings of work. He struck out six and walked five. Noah Sundquist tossed two inning, allowing three hits. He fanned two and walked two.
“You could see it the whole game,” Provinzino said. “At the plate, they swung it. They played defense, and they pitched. That was the whole difference. They attacked the game, and we sat back.”
NK 206 210 — 11 11 0
CHS 000 10 — 1 1 3
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Daniel Clusiau (W), Gaige Waldvogel (5th) and Brent Keranen; Chisholm: Jude Sundquist (L), Noah Sundquist (4th) and Noah Sundquist, Jude Sundquist (4th); 3B — Damon Gangl.
