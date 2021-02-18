HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls basketball coach Matt Erickson knew Superior was going to shoot a lot of 3-pointers.
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, they lost Spartan sophomore Savannah Leopold one too many times.
Leopold scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers, as Superior took an 11-point halftime lead, then held on to beat Hibbing 64-59 Thursday at the high school gymnasium.
Leopold hit three quick 3-pointers as the Spartans ran out to a double-digit lead early in the first half.
“We told the girls that sometimes it’s not the end of the game or the middle of game that loses it,” Erickson said. “Sometimes, it’s the start. We came out flat. We told them they were going to shoot a lot of threes.
“Leopold knocked down a bunch. We lost her. They shot us out of our zone. We weren’t finding her in our zone. We did well after that. We beat them in the second half (32-26). We played a much better second half, and the end of the first half. That slow start hurt us.”
Superior did take a 38-27 lead at the half, but things started to change in the second half.
The Bluejackets started getting back in the game, mainly because of their defensive effort.
“We focused on playing perimeter defense,” Erickson said. “They weren’t necessarily beating us much inside. Those outside shots, they were hot tonight. They’re a young team that can shoot the ball. We made an adjustment, but it was too late.
“We fought back and tried to make something happen at the end. That effort to get back into the game kind of took its toll.”
Erickson has used a short bench this season, and having to work so hard to get back in the game, did tire out some of Hibbing’s starters.
Erickson did use more of his bench in the game, and even though some tiredness set in, he thought his team handled everything just fine.
“You can tell that we’re in good shape because they’re playing a lot of minutes,” Erickson said. “At the end of the game when you need those fresh legs, that’s why we need our bench to step in from time to time throughout the game to give our starters some rest.
“We did a good job of that tonight. Some girls stepped in and gave us some quality minutes. We’ll look to see that going forward.”
Emma Raye pitched in with 18 points for the Spartans.
Hibbing was led by Fanci Wiliams with 16 points. Haley Hawkinson and Makenzie Clough each had 13, Jacie Clusiau nine and Reese Aune eight.
SHS 38 26 — 64
HHS 27 32 — 59
Superior: Savannah Leopold 23, Emma Raye 18, Kloe Zantkowski 9, Emma Cooper 8, Eva Peterson 6.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 16, Haley Hawkinson 13, Makenzie Clough 13, Jacie Clusiau 9, Reese Aune 8, Tiffany Davis 1.
Total Fouls: Superior 7; Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Superior 13-18; Hibbing 4-5; 3-pointers: Leopold 6, Zantkowski 2, Cooper 2, Peterson, Hawkinson, Clough 3, Clusiau 3, Aune 2.
Cherry 48
Greenway 39
CHERRY — Lauren Staples scored 15 points as the Tigers beat the Raiders at home Thursday.
Jessa Schroeter and Courtney Sajdak both had eight points. Jillian Sajdak added seven.
Chloe Hansen led Greenway with 13 points. Jadin Saville had nine and Nicholle Ramirez seven.
GHS 17 22 — 39
CHS 25 23 — 48
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Bailey Jo Norris 4, Frankie Cuellar 2, Nicholle Ramirez 7, Chloe Hansen 13, Talia Rajala 2, Jadin Saville 9.
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 8, Lauren Staples 15, Courtney Sajdak 8, Danielle Clement 1, Kacie Zganjar 1, Elle Ridge 8, Jillian Sajdak 7.
Total Fouls: Greenway 21; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: Hanson, Ramirez; Free Throws: Greenway 5-8; Cherry 13-27; 3-pointers: Hansen, Saville, Staples 2, Courtney Sajdak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.