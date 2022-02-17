NASHWAUK — If one thing has plagued the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team this season, it’s been turnovers.
The Spartans, even in some of the games they’ve won, haven’t been handling the ball too well.
If Nashwauk-Keewatin wants to become one of the top teams in the section, then it must take better care of the ball and that can start today when the Spartans travel to Mountain Iron-Buhl to take on the Rangers, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
That, according to Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi, is the No. 1 concern heading into this game.
“We’ve had too many unforced turnovers this year,” Giorgi said. “That’s hurt us in a number of games, and even in some of the games we’ve won. We’re not going to beat quality teams turning the ball over like that.
“We have to start limiting those and that starts today.”
If the Spartans do turn the ball over, Mountain Iron-Buhl will take advantage of it.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, and the Rangers have the personnel to make things rough on Nashwauk-Keewatin if they’re allowed to get into a transition game.
One player in particular, Asher Zubich, will be a handful for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“He’s one of the top scorers in northern Minnesota, so he certainly is a big concern for us,” Giorgi said. “They also have a number of guys who can score the ball. They play as a team, and they play at a fast pace.
“You have to be prepared defensively and be ready to compete from the get-go.”
How will the Spartans go about slowing Mountain Iron-Buhl down?
“I think a lot of coaches are wondering that,” Giorgi said. “You have to pick your battles and figure out what you’re going to take away from them. We have to find their shooters, and know where Asher is at all times.
“We have to make him take contested shots, and take away baskets in transition the best you can. We have to get after rebounds, too.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin will try to slow the game down a little bit.
“We’re going to have to do our best to control the tempo, probably run a few more sets than we normally do,” Giorgi said. “We need to slow them down, and we need to run some clock offensively.
“They’re being asked to do something out of their comfort zone, but if we want to compete with the better teams, we have to make those adjustments. We need to do that today to be successful.”
Defensively, the Spartans’ defense will have to be spot-on.
“We need a good defensive effort,” Giorgi said. “I want us to compete on the defensive end, and again, we have to take care of the basketball. If we do those two things, regardless of the outcome, I’ll be satisfied.
“We need to compete, and show that we can take care of the ball. We’re still not playing a full 36 minutes. We’re still trying to piece it together. We go through a lot of ups-and-downs, but this has to be 36 minutes of basketball to compete with these guys.”
