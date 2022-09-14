NASHWAUK — Whether it’s surprising or not, the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team is 5-2 on the young season.
The Spartans will take that record into action today when they host Mountain Iron-Buhl in a 7 p.m. contest at the Nashwauk-Keewatin Gymnasium.
So are the Spartans meeting or exceeding Coach Jessica Noonan’s expectations?
“It’s a little bit of both,” Noonean said. “They have gelled together as a team. They communicate well on the court, and they get along well on and off of the court. They play together year-round, through leagues and Junior Olympics.
“It’s helpful to know your teammates and tendencies. That helps them out quite a bit. They have been performing much better. They’ve been doing well.”
Winning is becoming a habit now for Nashwauk-Keewatin, and the Spartans are living up to those expectations.
“It does help with momentum and high excitement on the court,” Noonan said. “They’re definitely determined to win a lot of games. It’s fun to watch and see.”
According to Noonan, the strongest part of the Spartans’ game so far has been their offense.
“Our serving and hitting have been strong,” Noonan said. “The girls are working together. We have some strong hitters this year. Addy (Gangl) is getting the majority of our kills, but we have a couple of other solid players that are consistent.
“The consistency on this team is key. On defense, that’s been good. Our libero (Jacie Rebrovich has been strong, and Kaydince (Bodin) is also a good passer.”
The Rangers are coming into the game with a 2-3 after a four-set victory over Bigfork.
Noonan isn’t sure what to expect from Mountain Iron-Buhl, but the Spartans and Rangers are no strangers when it comes to playing one another.
“We like to compete with them, so it’s usually a good matchup,” Noonan said. “We’ve had them a couple of times in the playoffs. We need to cover our hitters and pass well on serve receive.
“We have to keep our communication high on the court. The girls play well when they communicate. When they get quiet, we make mistakes. It’s all about that communication.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.