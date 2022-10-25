NASHWAUK — Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball coach Jessica Noonan can’t remember the last time one of her teams had a top-five seed heading into the section playoffs, but the 2022 season could be a campaign to remember.

That’s because the Spartans have earned the No. 2 North seed, and they are getting set to open the Section 7A playoffs with a second-round matchup against No. 7 seeded Bigfork, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.

