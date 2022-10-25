NASHWAUK — Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball coach Jessica Noonan can’t remember the last time one of her teams had a top-five seed heading into the section playoffs, but the 2022 season could be a campaign to remember.
That’s because the Spartans have earned the No. 2 North seed, and they are getting set to open the Section 7A playoffs with a second-round matchup against No. 7 seeded Bigfork, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
The Spartans’ earned that seed with a 14-8 record, including two wins over the Huskies this season.
“It’s been a few years since we’ve been a four- or five-seed,” Noonan said. “We’ve been more consistent with some things, and we’ve minimized our errors. That helped with some of the games this season.
“It was a lot of practice, a lot of drills to minimize those errors. We’re fixing mistakes as we make them, and it spilled over into our games.”
The ability to overcome mistakes has made the Spartans more consistent this year.
“Last year, a lot of our players were young,” Noonan said. “We’re still young, but now they have some experience under their belts.
“Hopefully, they take that into the playoffs.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin has been led by Addy Gangl and Claire Clusiau. Emma Jensen and Ava Gangl have been good from the outside. Jayla Larcom has done a nice job in the blocking department, and Gracie Ranta has stepped up as a hitter, along with Kaydence Bodin.
The key, however, has been the Spartans’ ability to receive serve and pass.
“It helps when you have good passers that can get the ball to the setter, who, in turn, gets it to our hitters,” Noonan said. “We’ve had consistency all of the way around in each position. That is helpful.
“We have girls that are willing to give it their all when it comes to going after a ball. They go all out when they need to.”
As far as Bigfork goes, Nashwauk-Keewatin may have beaten them twice, but in no way is Noonan looking past the Huskies.
“We have to come out strong, but not overly confident,” Noonan said. “We don’t want to take anybody lightly. It’s the playoffs. It’s a whole-new season. We have to play strong and tough the entire time.
“We can’t assume that teams will hand us the game just because we’ve beaten them in the past.”
