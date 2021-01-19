Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 72
Hill City 31
HILL CITY — The Spartans improved to 2-0 on the season with the 41-point victory over the Hornets Tuesday.
Brent Keranen led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 15 points, followed by Jack Lorenz and Jeff Lorenz with 14 each and Keegan Warmuth 11.
Taylor Wagner had 18 points for Hill City.
NK 46 26 — 72
HC 22 9 — 31
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 6, Casey Clusiau 1, Justice Rebrovich 5, Jeff Lorenz 14, Daniel Olson 2, Keegan Warmuth 11, Damon Gangl 3, Jack Lorenz 14, Brent Keranen 15, Isaiah Austad 1.
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 18, Seth St. Martin 1, Thor Dunham 6, Tucker Holm 4, Drew St. Martin 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 11; Hill City 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 7-14; Hill City 4-11; 3-pointers: Waldvogel, Rebrovich, Gangl, Wagner 3.
