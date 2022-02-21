NASHWAUK — With the playoffs fast approaching, teams will be jockeying for seeding positions.
No game will be more important than today when the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team hosts South Ridge, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
A Spartan victory over the Panthers could possibly get them a first-round home game, but a loss would certainly put them on the road.
“Looking at things, it could determine who gets seeds eight through 10,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “This year, that’s huge. Getting the eighth seed is important because it gives you a home game against the No. 9 seed. If you’re No. 10, you’re going on the road, so it’s extremely important.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin is coming off a disappointing loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl last Friday, but according to Giorgi, his team must put that game in the rearview mirror.
“We have to put it behind us and focus on South Ridge,” Giorgi said. “We’ll focus on the things that we need to do, then game plan for them. South Ridge offers a unique challenge because of their size.
“They’re so big that you have to make a game plan for that.”
The Panthers boast two players that stand 6-feet-9-inches tall. The Spartans tallest player is 6-3.
“When we scrimmaged them in the preseason, their size was evident,” Giorgi said. “They had their way with us. Rebounding will be an issue. We have to rebound as a team, and keep them out of the paint defensively.
“We’ll have to double inside whenever we can, and force them to take perimeter shots. We have to be able to rebound.”
That was when Nashwauk-Keewatin was figuring things out because of the losses to graduation.
The Spartans have started to come together as a team, but now, Giorgi needs them to be more consistent.
“When we play together and when we play hard defense, that’s when we’re at our best,” Giorgi said. “Defense will be the key, and we need baskets in transition. If we move the basketball, that should create some offense for us.”
Giorgi said he needs his seniors to step up in this game, but he has been getting some decent scoring out of Gaige Waldvogel, Marcus Moore, Justice Rebrovich and Daylan White.
“Anytime we get contributions from a multitude of guys, it helps,” Giorgi said. “It’s been a little inconsistent. Guys will have a game here and a game there, but we need that consistency.
“We need all of our guys firing on all cylinders on the same night.”
