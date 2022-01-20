CHERRY — As far as Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball coach Kyle Giorgi is concerned, no one game is bigger than the next, but when the opponent is Cherry, there’s a little more meaning.
The Spartans and Tigers will meet for the first time this season today when Nashwauk-Keewatin travels to Cherry for the 7:15 p.m. contest.
For the Spartans, there’s only one objective heading into the game.
“It’s a big game for us, but we’re preparing for it like any other game,” Giorgi said. “We want to continue to improve upon our previous effort. We need to clean up some things from past games, and focus on the areas we need to get better at.”
Two of those areas are decision making and rebounding.
“We have to take care of the ball,” Giorgi said. “We need to limit their scoring chances. We have to slow down their tempo and turn it into a half-court game. We have to contest all of their shots, and we need to be one-and-done.
“We need to rebound the basketball.”
Slowing down the Tigers won’t be easy.
Cherry is led by Isaac Asuma, but he has help from Noah Asuma, Isaiah Asuma, Sam Serna and Andrew Staples
The Spartans will have their hands full against Cherry.
“They all have a huge impact on their team and game,” Giorgi said. “Isaac is a great player. He does everything — running the offense, scoring, defending and rebounding. He’s an all-around great player.
“Noah is a strong defender, he rebounds and he is a good outside shooter. Isaiah isn’t a scorer yet, but he’s a pest on defense. He gets up on you and defends. He also takes care of the basketball on offense.”
It doesn’t stop there. Sam Serna and Andrew Staples will make things tough on Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“They’re a well-rounded team,” Giorgi said. “Sam does a great job defensively, and he can hit the open shot. He takes care of the ball. Andrew is like their enforcer. He rebounds, plays defense and he’s capable of hitting the outside shot.
“You have to find a way to slow down Isaac, and from there, it’s a matter of contesting the other guys, and limiting them to one shot.”
Of course, the Spartans have capable players offensively in Gaige Waldovogel, Marcus Moore, Justice Rebrovich and Connor Perryman.
“We need to be efficient,” Giorgi said. “It will be a collective effort, between five guys, who need to contribute in their own way. One guy won’t carry the load. We’ll need good efforts from all of our guys.
