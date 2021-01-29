VIRGINIA -- Derek Aho and his Blue Devils had a plan going into Thursday’s game against a big and tall Nashwauk-Keewatin squad.
The Virginia defense held the Spartans’ post players down in the first half, but Gaige Waldvogel lit it up from outside and the N-K bigs took control in the second half to lead the visitors to a 67-54 win.
“Our game plan was to force them outside,’’ Aho said, “but when they start hitting the outside shots, that kind of took that plan away. They just did a little bit of everything tonight.’’
Both teams started out a little slow, but the game heated up with Virginia’s Mason Carlson hitting his jumpers and getting points in the paint. A bucket by Jack Toman had the Devils ahead 6-3 early and two more baskets by Carlson gave the home team a 10-9 lead.
That was about the same time Waldvogel caught fire for 18 first-half points. He went toe to toe with Carlson and Toman, with the Spartan giving his squad a 28-21 lead.
Dan Squires was battling down low, as well, with a pair of baskets and a block, but Brent Keranen matched him and N-K went into intermission with a 34-26 lead.
Waldvogel’s scoring was a big key for the Spartans, head coach Kyle Giorgi said.
“He can get hot. He’s a confident player so when he sees it go in ... it (the basket) gets big for him and he’s not afraid to shoot it. It was really good to see him knock down some threes in the first half. We needed that. We’ve been struggling from the perimeter.’’
Aho credited Carlson for his first half efforts, which included scoring a dozen points.
“He definitely kept us in that game that first half. He kept us close.’’
The second half saw cut the deficit to six on baskets by Squires and Carlson. However, the Spartans caught fire once again — this time from the inside.
Jack Lorenz and Keegan Warmuth dominated on the glass and with their low post moves as the Spartans went on a 19-2 run to take a commanding 53-32 lead.
Aho called a timeout to try and get his club back on track after a good opening stanza.
“The intensity was there’’ in the first half. “It was a good battle. It was a a good first half for us.’’
Those few minutes in the second half looked to be the complete opposite.
“I felt like that intensity went away a little bit. They started to make a few more shots. They were bumping and bruising us a little bit’’ as they grabbed the big lead.
What was behind the second-half spurt for the Spartans?
Giorgi said his club switched to a 1-2-2 defense, which ultimately paid dividends. “That kind of sparked us.’’
The five or six minute stretch when N-K got ahead by 19 at 58-39 was huge, he said. “That was probably the difference I guess.’’
Giorgi felt Virginia outboarded his squad at the end of the first half, but his bigs were the story in the second half.
Warmuth and Jack Lorenz went from scoring four points each in the first half to dropping in 12 each in the second half.
The size of the Spartans “definitely played a factor,’’ Giorgi said. “We got some second chances there at the end. We took advantage of it a little bit in the second half.’’
After Aho’s timeout, Virginia did respond as Gavin Dahl, Carlson, Kobe Casey, Cameron Stocke, Nick Peters and Squires all made at least one shot to cut the deficit to 58-50 with 3:10 to go.
However, N-K held off the Blue Devils as they took as much time as they could off the clock and hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the 67-54 victory.
Despite the loss, Aho was just happy that his team could get in its third game of the season after some recent cancellations.
“We’re still trying to find our rotation, we’re still looking for some of these younger guys’’ to step up. Sophomore “Cameron Stocke (for example) was a little spitfire for us that second half. It’s guys like that we’re looking to kind of put into the fire and see what happens.’’
Overall, Aho stated his team “did a lot of little things tonight. I was very pleased.’’
Carlson ended the contest with 21 points for Virginia, while Warmuth and Jack Lorenz each put in 16 for N-K. Waldvogel ended the game with 18 points.
Virginia (1-2) plays Saturday afternoon at Hermantown, while the Spartans (4-1) host Barnum Tuesday.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 34 33 — 67
Virginia 26 28 — 54
N-K: Gaige Waldvogel 18, Justice Rebrovich 2, Jeff Lorenz 5, Keegan Warmuth 16, Jack Lorenz 16, Brent Keranen 10. 3-pointers: Waldvogel 5. Free throws: 14-24. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Keranen.
VHS: Dylan Johnson 1, Kobe Casey 4, Nick Peters 6, Gavin Dahl 3, Dan Squires 8, Jack Toman 6, Mason Carlson 21, Cameron Stocke 3. 3-pointers: Carlson 1. Free throws: 3-10. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eveleth-Gilbert 58,
Ely 42
At Ely, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team moved to 4-1 on the season with a 58-42 road win over Ely Thursday night.
Elli Jankila continued to lead for the Bears, finishing with 24 points. Cadyn Krmptotich finished with nine points for E-G. Grace LaTourell led the way for the Timberwolves, finishing with 13 points.
Eveleth-Gilbert will host International Falls on Monday while Ely (1-4) will host South Ridge on Tuesday.
EG 31 27 — 58
Ely 19 23 — 42
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 2, Lydia Delich 8, Amara Wilcox 8, Morgan Marks 7, Elli Jankila 24, Cadyn Krmpotich 9; Three pointers: Delich 2, Marks 1; Free throws: 7-18; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Lily Tedrick 4, Madeline Kallberg 4, Sarah Visser 3, Grace LaTourell 13, Rachel Coughlin 2, Kate Coughlin 4, Taylor Gibney 6, Katrina Seliskar 6; Three pointers: Visser 1, LaTourell 3; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
OTHER AREA SCORES
BOYS
Grand Rapids 46, Duluth Marshall 42
Chisholm 70, Lakeview Christian Academy 64
Detroit Lakes 71, Crosby-Ironton 70
GIRLS
Cherry 56, Nashwauk-Keewatin 15
Chisholm 99, Littlefork-Big Falls 61
Cloquet 75, Duluth East 62
Cromwell 62, Floodwood 28
Deer River 58, North Woods 35
Esko 77, Barnum 19
Nevis 73, Hill City/Northland 38
South Ridge 61, Moose Lake/Willow River 56
Superior, Wis. 71, Hermantown 59
