NASHWAUK — As the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School softball coach Maria Peluso prepares her team for playoffs, she’ll have one advantage — a full team.
The Spartans had been hit by the COVID-19 bug this spring, so Peluso never had a full complement of players.
Nashwauk-Keewatin made do with what it had, and finished with a 4-12 record.
The Spartans’ record can be thrown out the window as No. 7 seeded Nashwauk-Keewatin begins the postseason against No. 2 seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl in Section 7A first-round action, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Mountain Iron.
Peluso just finished her first full season as Spartans coach. She’s disappointed in the regular-season record, but she knows the reason why it happened.
“Obviously, we would have liked to have been better, but we battled COVID three times this season,” Peluso said. “We didn’t have a full team for half of it. That played a factor in some of our games, but there were others we should have pulled away with a win.
“We haven’t had a set lineup this whole season. When you try to work out the kinks and find that magic nine, that work was always changing. It hasn’t been the same in any game.”
That may have been a negative in that sense, but it turned out to be a positive in other ways.
“We have a little bit of depth,” Peluso said. “The girls we put in there, we had versatile players. It’s nice to have options, but at the same time, it makes it difficult.”
Especially on the defensive side of the ball, but Peluso said that part of the Spartans’ game is starting to come around.
“I’ve been impressed,” she said. “We’ve made some solid efforts defensively. I have to give credit to our pitchers Addy (Gangl) and Kaydince (Thoennes). They limited some good-hitting teams to routine outs.
“I also have to give credit to Jocelyn (Maki). She’s been our leader. She’s a strong leader. Kiara (Clusiau) runs everything. She’s come along way with everyone else following them. It’s been good.”
Both Gangl and Thoennes have done an admirable job on the pitching rubber.
“They’ve been our duo this year,” Peluso said. “We came into the season expecting a lot of Addy, but when she got quarantined, Kaydince filled her shoes nicely. To have Addy back and ready to go… Both of them will do a good job for us.”
Offensively, that’s where the Spartans will have to pick up the pace.
“We haven’t had a set lineup all year,” Peluso said. “It’s all about who’s ready to go. The biggest thing has been consistency. Johnnie (Waldvogel) is our No. 2 hitter. She’s a gamer. She gets on base.
“Harmony (Folstad) has also been a clutch performer. She’s put the ball in play. We’ve struggled stringing runs together. Our big goal is driving runners in. We get runners on base, but the issue is getting them in.”
According to Peluso, her team hasn’t been able to come up with the big hit.
“We’ll get a strikeout here, or a pop out there,” Peluso said. “That has been costly all season. Being more consistent will continue to be our priority today.”
The last time the two teams met, the Rangers beat the Spartans 17-2 on May 5.
“They gave us a run for our money the first time we played them,” Peluso said. “We played them in a doubleheader. They handled Northeast Range, then turned around and handled us.
“We’re ready this time. We have a full squad behind us, and we hope to make it a good game. They’re well coached, and they enjoy the game. You can tell that by the excitement they show on the field. We have to match that, then it should be a good game, all-around.”
