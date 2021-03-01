NASHWAUK — It won’t be the same, but it’s a big game nonetheless.
Last year, the Nashwauk-Keewatin and North Woods High School boys basketball teams were supposed to play for the Section 7A championship.
That game was canceled due to COVID-19, which left an empty taste in the mouths of both teams.
The stakes won’t be as high, but the Spartans and Grizzlies will meet today, beginning at 7:15 p.m. in Nashwauk to see who will earn the right to be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which start in a couple of weeks.
There’s no doubt that this isn’t just an ordinary game, even though Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi will try to downplay it a little bit.
“We’re trying to look at it as just another game, but at the same time, there may be some extra emotions that could carry over with the way things ended up last year,” Giorgi said. “Even without that, North Woods is a rival of our team.
“We always try to play our best against them. They’re usually at the top of the section, and we want to measure ourselves up against the best. They’re one of the best. It’s a big game. Seeding implications are on the line. It’s one of the bigger games of the regular season, and a big opportunity for us.”
North Woods is coming into the game on a two-game losing streak, having lost to Chisholm 64-63 and Deer River 81-70.
Giorgi knows that could be a problem.
“They’re going to be hungry, “Giorgi said. “Maybe they’re finding some things they need to adjust to. They’re a well-coached team. They’re going to be ready for us.”
The Spartans know what kind of offense North Woods has, led by TJ Chiabotti.
Defensively, it’s going to take a team effort to slow the Grizzlies down.
“We have to make them take contested shots,” Giorgi said. “They have good shooters. We have to know where they are, and make them make tough shots. We also have to rebound.
“We’ll probably be focusing on him more than the other guys, but we have to worry about everybody,” Giorgi said. “All of their guys can shoot, but we’ll be giving extra attention to TJ. He can for 30 on any-given night.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin will give North Woods all it can handle, too, offensively.
“We have size, but we’re also balanced offensively,” Giorgi said. “It’s not that they aren’t, but we do have that size over them. I think they start three sophomores, so we might have a little bit of experience over them.”
Giorgi said it doesn’t matter if the game turns into a track meet or not. His team is well equipped to handle both styles of play.
“We can play an up-and-down game, but we might be more comfortable in a halfcourt style of game,” Giorgi said. “It doesn’t matter to us. We’ll defend hard, and make it difficult for them.
“We have to take advantage of some of the mismatches we may be able to present to them.”
In the long run, Giorgi wants his team to enjoy their time in the sun.
“They already know how big it is,” Giorgi said. “I want to instill confidence in them. I want them to play focused and loose. They can’t play scared and tentative. We have to have confidence in our abilities and game approach.
“We have to go out there and play basketball.”
