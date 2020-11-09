NASHWAUK — After losing against Deer River in three games, the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team needed to turn things around.
The Spartans have done just that, winning four in a row, and they will try to make it five straight when they host Hill City today, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Spartan coach Jessica Noonan has seen a marked improvement in her team since that loss to the Warriors.
“They’re doing well,” Noonan said. “They’ve been working on serve receive, talking and communicating. It never was a problem, but they’ve been receptive to it as of late. They’re doing much better and working well together.
“They are a close-knit team, so they just needed to get a couple of kinks worked out both offensively and defensively. It’s definitely helped.”
As far as the Hornets go, Noonan knows exactly what to expect out of them.
“The key is being quick and on our toes,” she said. “They’re good at placing the ball and tipping behind our blockers. We’ll have to make sure our outsides are low and ready. We’ve been practicing that, so hopefully, they’re ready.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin was having a little problems at the service line, but that issue has been cleaned up as well.
“We put our serves in the last game, but we’ve been up-and-down with that,” Noonan said. “We’ve come back and cleaned that up a little bit.”
The Spartans’ serve receive will have to be spot on, too.
“That’s important for us because to get our hitters a good set, we need our passes to be in front of the 10-foot line at least,” Noonan said. “They can’t be too far in front of that because we don’t want it hit back in our face.”
When Nashwauk-Keewatin goes on the attack, Addie Gangl and Madi Owens have been doing the lion’s share of the hitting, according to Noonan, but the more balance the Spartans can get, the better.
“We’ve been setting Addie and Madi quite a bit,” she said. “Both of them have been strong at the net lately. Other than that, our attack has been good. Our outside hitters are doing well, along with our middles.
All of our hitters have been consistent, but again, we need our serve receive. We need a nice pass to our setter, so we can run our plays.”
There will only be one message before Nashwauk-Keewatin hits the court.
“I want them to try their best, have fun, don’t let the ball hit the floor and show them how much you want it,” Noonan said. “I’ve said that several times.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.