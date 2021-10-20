NASHWAUK — If you ask coaches Sarah Peterson and Jessica Noonan what needs to change on their respective teams, the answer will be the same, serve receive.
On Tuesday, one team was able to do that better than the other and International Falls came away with a 3-0, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin on the Spartans’ home floor.
Serve receive starts the offense, the Broncos were the team that got firing on all cylinders early.
“I thought they played well,” Peterson said. “We’ve had a focus on serve receive the last few weeks, and I thought they put that together in a positive way. That made a big impact on how we can run our offense when we do that.”
Noonen thought her team played well against the Class 2A school, but the Spartans couldn’t get rolling on offense.
“We had a rough night on serve receive, and that’s something we need to work on before playoffs,” Noonan said. “Besides that, I thought the girls hustled and worked well together on the floor.”
International Falls would gain the upper hand with that first-set victory.
“Volleyball is such a game of momentum that you try to get it and keep it,” Peterson said. “You don’t want to dig yourself a hole, then try to find that momentum. Once you’ve lost it, it’s huge.”
That first-set loss took its toll on Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“The seniors, especially, were frustrated,” Noonan said. “It was their last home match, and they got worked up. That didn’t help when we started the second set.”
It showed when the Broncos took a 7-1 lead, but the Spartans stayed patient and pulled to within 24-23.
“They played hard toward the end,” Noonan said. “They fought back, played smart and made good choices.”
But a missed serve by Nashwauk-Keewatin gave International Falls a 2-0 lead.
“We ran a bit of a different lineup in set two,” Peterson said. “I have a player coming back from injury, and we’re trying to work her back into the lineup a little bit. We had a couple hiccups, but we’re making progress with that.”
Of course, the Broncos use Olivia Thostenson as their go-to player whenever they needed a kill.
“She is a hard player to defend for obvious reasons,” Peterson said. “She’s got a little height above most girls she plays against. When we’re able to feed her the ball, that helps keep our offense running.”
Thostenson was a pain in the side of Nashwauk-Keewatin all night.
“We knew they had a solid player, and she was tough,” Noonan said. “Any overpass that we had, she took advantage of it. She was a good blocker. Our girls were having a tough time keeping their passes off of the net at first.
“They took advantage of that.”
In set three, the Broncos took the early lead and never looked back.
“It was being able to pass and receive serve,” Peterson said. “Your defense kind of runs your offense. When we’re able to do that, we have options on offense.”
The Spartans fought hard, but they couldn’t get over the hump.
“We started out low,” Noonan said. “The girls were discouraged after the first two games, but they put forth a good effort at the end.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Addy Gangl with seven kills. Jayla Larcom and Kaydince Thoennes both had three and Claire Clusiau, Jazlynn Svaleson and Kaydence Bodin each had two.
Thoennes and Gangl both had two aces; Gangl had two blocks; and Lexi Carroll and Careese Milstead both had nine assists.
Thostenson had 14 kills, four blocks and two aces; Gracie Swenson had four aces and five kills; Bella Wille had five aces, eight kills and two blocks; KayLynn Cronin had four kills, one block and two assists; and Kale Taylor had 18 assists.
Greenway 3
Esko 0
COLERAINE — Lexi Hammer had 34 assists as the Raiders beat the Eskomos 3-0, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 Tuesday in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Bri Miller had 10 kills and three blocks; Ellie Vekich eight digs; Taylor Hocking seven digs; Kyra Williams 12 kills; Emma Markovich 11 kills; and Jaden Saville six kills and three blocks.
Esko was led by Addison Serich with 16 digs, Kaitlin Lattner 22 assists; Kyra Johnson 14 kills and seven digs and Gabby Martenson 12 kills and three aces.
