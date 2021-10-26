NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team has had COVID issues this season, but it has been more positive than negative.
Spartan coach Jessica Noonan had to juggle her lineup with players missing games, but Nashwauk-Keewatin was able to build some depth during the 2021 season.
Noonan is hoping that depth pays some dividends when the No. 5 seeded Spartans travel to No. 4 seeded North Woods for a 7 p.m. Section 7A first-round contest today.
Nashwauk-Keewatin finished the regular season with an 11-12 mark despite the fact that the Spartans had to tinker with their lineup.
“There’s a couple more games we should have done better, but with the year being what it was, I don’t think we had the same lineup the whole season,” Noonan said. “We didn’t have the same roster either.
“The positive of having different girls is I was able to see a variety of skills the girls had to bring to the court. Some of them played positions they hadn’t played before, and they surprised me with how well they played. We gained some experience.”
The biggest adjustment was getting the younger girls acclimated to playing with the veterans on the team.
“It helped because the young girls weren’t afraid to be on the varsity court,” Noonan said. “They were able to step up and become more comfortable than if it was the their first time on the court this season.
“It was about their confidence level. Oftentimes, the girls get timid at the beginning of the season, especially when they’re playing with the older girls. They gained more confidence.”
Against the Grizzlies, Noonan said it comes down to minimizing unforced errors, keeping a positive mindset on the court and being aggressive through the entire match.
“We have been focusing on minimizing our errors in practice,” Noonan said. “We’ve been trying to get our seniors to step up their leadership roles. They have to stay positive, so we have that trickle-down effect through the entire team.”
Noonan knows North Woods is a scrappy team. The Grizzlies already own a win over Nashwauk-Keewatin this season.
“They don’t let anything hit the floor,” Noonan said. “They’re aggressive, and their blocks are good as well. I want the girls to make the best choices they’re able to make in situations on the court, although they have to be fast decisions.
“It’s all about focusing on making good choices as we play. We also have some strong servers. I’m hoping to take advantage of that, and that should be quite an advantage for us.”
Of course, it’s win-or-go-home, so the Spartans need that sense of urgency to move on in the tournament.
“It’s that time of year,” Noonan said. “We keep telling them that every point matters.
This is it. If we don’t win, we’re done. That’s the sense of urgency we need. They’re passionate about this sport, and they don’t want the season to end.”
