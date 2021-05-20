NASHWAUK — Deuces ran wild for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School baseball team.
The Spartans scored two runs each in the first, second and fourth innings, then Nashwauk-Keewatin added an insurance run in the sixth en route to a 7-3 victory over Ely Thursday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin Baseball Field.
The Spartans started off a little shaky on the mound, giving up three walks and one hit batter in the first as Ely took a 1-0 lead.
Nashwauk-Keewatin responded in its half of the first with two runs.
Gaige Waldvogel singled, and Nick Miskovich singled. Brent Keranen hit a fielder’s choice ground ball to put runners on first and third with one out.
Jeff Lorenz would strike out, and when the ball was dropped, he was thrown out at first. Waldvogel took off from third and scored to tie it 1-1. Damon Gangl followed with an RBI single to give the Spartans the lead.
Ely took advantage of three more walks, a single and two fielder’s choice ground ball to get two runs in the second.
Will Davies and Joey Bianco both had the RBI fielder’s choice ground balls to make it 3-2, but the Timberwolves ran themselves out of the inning when a runner ran out of the baseline with the bases loaded.
“We have to locate the ball,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Brian Gangl said. “You can’t win this game if you don’t pitch strikes. Sometimes you’re going to struggle, and Damon (Gangl) struggled at the beginning.
“I was kind of hoping that after the first, getting out of that, he would get in a groove. That didn't’ happen. Brent (Keranen) came in and did a good job.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin started its second with a hit-by-pitch to Carter Willias, then Waldvogel reached on catcher’s interference. With one out, Keranen singled to load the bases.
Lorenz grounded out to second to score a run, then Waldvogel scored on a passed ball and the Spartans led 4-3.
Every time Ely scored, the Spartans had an answer for it.
“These guys, they never had their heads hanging,” Gangl said. “I was happy with our battle level today. I was happy that they were having some fun today. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.
“There’s a few plays where our instincts for the game that we didn’t capitalize on. Those are more of the things I want to focus on moving forward.”
On the other hand, the Timberwolves didn’t capitalize on their chances early on in the game.
“That’s been our story the whole year,” Ely coach Frank Ivancich said. “We leave runners on base. We can’t get a big hit. We’re young, a little varsity inexperienced. We gave ourselves opportunities, but we didn’t come through when we needed to.
“We have to quit beating ourselves up a little bit, and take the good with the bad. We have to focus on mentally being focused on the game. We’re going to get there.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin gained some breathing room in the fourth by plating two more runs.
One of those runs scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Lorenz, and the other on an Ely error.
Every game has been a learning experience for Ely.
“This was a good game for us,” Ivancich said. “We’ve come off of a tough stretch here. I was more concerned mentally because we’re kind of tired. We had some mental errors that cost us, defensively and offensively, a little bit. We’re not that far away.
“We’re one of the few teams that’s going to knock out 20 games. We’ve come off a good stretch here where we’ve played a lot of games in a short period of time. I was happy with the way we competed.”
The Spartans got that insurance run in the sixth when Miskovich singled and took second on an error. He took third on a passed ball, then scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Keranen.
Keranen got the win, tossing 5.2 innings of relief. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked five. Gangl tossed 1.1 innings of one-hit ball. He struck out one and walked six.
Harry Simons got the loss, working 5.2 innings. He gave up eight his, fanned four and walked two. Gunnar Hart worked .1 innings.
EHS 120 000 0 — 3 3 6
NK 220 201 x — 7 8 2
Ely: Harry Simons (L), Gunnar Hart (6th) and Drew Marolt; Nashwauk-Keewatin: Damon Gangl, Brent Keranen (W) (2nd) and Keranen, Gangl (2nd).
