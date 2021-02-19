NASHWAUK — Usually, hitting 1,000 points is a big deal, but don’t tell that to Jeff and Jack Lorenz.
The twin brothers on the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team aren’t into points. They’re into team goals.
Even so, both Jeff and Jack are now members of the Spartans’ 1,000-point club.
Jack hit his 1,000th point against Greenway on Jan. 22.
Jeff joined his brother on that list Friday when he scored 24 points, including that 1,000th point, in a 93-22 victory over Cook County at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
When asked about the importance of that achievement, both Jeff and Jack downplayed their accomplishments.
They have another goal in mind.
“It wasn’t that big of a deal,” Jack said. “We want to win the section final, that’s it. Getting 1,000, it was about time. I wanted to get it last year, but that’s the way it goes. That doesn’t mean I was thinking about it.
“It wasn’t a goal I had in mind. Winning games is more important for me.”
Jeff needed four points coming into the Vikings’ game.
He got his first two on a drive to the basket during a 6-0 run, then later in that run, he took the ball on the left baseline, drove into the lane and put up a runner that found nothing but net at 16:15.
“It doesn’t mean as much as going to state would,” Jeff said. “That’s my main goal. Jack getting there first wasn’t bad at all. I was happy for him, but I’m going to catch up to him. Brent (Keranen) is next.
“The three of us in one year, that’s cool.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi has enjoyed the progress the two brothers have made.
“It’s a testament to them and their hard work and their growth and development over the years,” Giorgi said. “They both committed to it, and it’s amazing how much they’ve grown, and how far they’ve come in the last couple of years.
“I’m proud of both of them.”
Against Cook County, Nashwauk-Keewatin ran out to a 27-0 lead and never looked back.
Jack only had two points in the game, but he was busy dishing the ball off to Jeff or Keegan Warmuth, who had 20 points. He had the opportunity to score more, but he chose to give his teammates the ability to score.
“I already have 1,000 points. I don’t need anymore,” Jack said. “I might as well pass it around a little bit. I like getting assists. It’s fun. It is what it is. I had enough points. We won.”
Giorgi went as far as telling Jack that he was passing too much.
“He was over-passing the ball,” Giorgi said. “We talked about sharing the ball, and he did that, but almost to a fault to some extent, but he seems to have a knack for finding his brother.
“Jeff will cut down the lane and Jack will put it right on the spot. He also hit Keegan for a number of assists. From a guy who’s 6-5, he can rebound it and score when he wants to, but to be able to pass the ball, too, is nice.”
Even Jeff gets on his brother about passing the ball too much, but when it comes to that other goal, they walk hand-in-hand in trying to attain it.
“I get mad at him,” Jeff said. “I yell at him to shoot the ball, but I don’t mind an extra few points, here and there. Going to state means the most. That’s our only goal.”
Keranen would add 21 points in the game.
Paul Dorr had 10 for the Vikings.
CC 9 13 — 22
NK 53 40 — 93
Cook County: Derek Smith 3, Tate Crawford 5, Paul Dorr 10, Jacob Dorr 4.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 8, Marcus Moore 3, Daniel Clusiau 6, Justice Rebrovich 2, Jeff Lorenz 24, Daniel Olson 7, Keegan Warmuth 20, Jack Lorenz 2, Brent Keranen 21.
Total Fouls: Cook County 8; Nashwauk-Keewatin 7; Fouled Out: None, Free Throws: Cook County 7-12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 7-12; 3-pointers: Paul Dorr, Moore, Jeff Lorenz 2, Olson.
