CHISHOLM — It’s been a season of growing pains for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team, but the Spartans are taking steps in the right direction.
Nashwauk-Keewatin fell to Hinckley-Finlayson 67-49 Monday at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament on Bob McDonald Court, but Spartan coach Kelly Kukkonen is seeing improvement in each and every game her teams plays.
“We play good defense, but the turnovers get to us,” Kukkonen said. “We work on that in practice, but sometimes, the game pace gets to them. We can’t recreate that in practice because we don’t have the people to do that.
“Game-by-game we’re learning.”
Kukkonen said she wants her team to keep up a good pace during a game, but they also have to be smart about the things they try to do during a game.
“I like them to play their fast pace, but they have to slow down, look and make sure everyone is on the same page,” Kukkonen said. “They have to be looking at each other. That’s our big thing.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin played a solid first half against the Jaguars, trailing only 34-23 at the break.
Turnovers were the culprit in the first 18 minutes, so Kukkonen tried to clean those up at the half.
“We were making bad passes,” Kukkonen said. “It was also knowing who they had on defense. It was those types of things.”
The Spartans did clean things up the second half, but there was one big problem — Hinckley-Finlayson went on a 13-2 run to start the half, which put Nashwauk-Keewatin in a hole.
“At the half, they were a little tired,” Kukkonen said. “Coming back, in the first couple of minutes, we were kind of stagnant. Once they got back in their groove they got back to playing how they should be playing.
“That run, that’s what we talk about in every-single game. You can be down by 10 or 11 at the half, but you can’t let the other team get 10 more on you quickly. You have to have your head in the game right away.”
After that, the Spartans matched points with the Jaguars in the final 13 minutes of play, which gave Kukkonen a positive feeling coming out of the game.
“Since our first game, we’ve improved immensely,” Kukkonen said. “From having a team with no varsity experience, they’re playing great. There’s still some small pieces we need to fix.”
Claire Clusiau led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 19 points. Jazlynn Svaleson had 12.
Makayla Ammerman had 20 for Hinckley-Finlayson. Anna Degerstrom finished with 12.
HF 34 33 — 67
NK 23 26 — 49
Hinckley-Finlayson: Anna Degerstrom 12, Hannah Hartl 4, Reese Hartl 6, Olivia Hoppe 4, Rylie Kreger 6, Makayla Ammerman 20, Bella Brant 8, Isabella Bennett 2, Gracie Olson 4, Corrina Tvedt 1.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazlynn Svaleson 12, Katie Kinkel 8, Jaci Rebrovich 2, Claire Clusiau 19, Kaitlin Olson 6.
Total Fouls: Hinckley-Finlayson 10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hinckley-Finlayson 5-12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 0-3; 3-pointers: Hannah Hartl, Kreger 2, Ammerman, Kinkel 2, Clusiau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.