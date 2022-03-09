NASHWAUK — Just over one week ago, the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team had to deal with Twin Towers, Austin Josephson and Slayton Stroschein of South Ridge.
The Panthers used that combination to defeat the Spartans 63-46 in Nashwauk, with Josephson hitting for 24 points and Stroschein 11.
Now, Nashwauk-Keewatin gets to do it all over again as the No. 9 seeded Spartans and No. 8 seeded South Ridge will meet in a Section 7A first-round contest today, beginning at 6 p.m. on the Panthers’ home floor.
How all that plays into this contest remains to be seen, but Spartans coach Kyle Giorgi knows he has to make some adjustments to counteract that height advantage.
“I don’t know if it’s an advantage for either team,” Giorgi said. “They saw what we have and how we play, and we saw what they do. Both coaches will have to make adjustments, but they’re probably confident in what they do for what will work against us.
“They probably need to make less adjustments than we do.”
Josephson stands 6-feet-10-inches tall, and Stroschein is 6-9. Trying to keep them out of the paint will be Nashwauk-Keewatin’s biggest key.
“We need to try and make them more uncomfortable,” Giorgi said. “We have to try and be more physical. They’re looking to get the ball at the high post to Josephson, and play from there.
“We have to limit that as much as we can, but they also run that high-low with Stroschein. They did it a few times and it was tough for us to defend. We need to try and take them off of their spots the best that we can.”
Offensively, the Spartans must stay under control.
Nashwauk-Keewatin was 7-for-31 from the 3-point arc.
“In that first game, we took too many unforced shots, quick shots,” Giorgi said. “That's poor for us. We’re not going to win many games that way. If we can shoot the ball better and have better shot selection, it should be a competitive game.”
By better shot selection, Giorgi means taking threes in the rhythm of the offense.
“We have to shoot 3-pointers,” Giorgi said. “We’ll get the looks, but it’s a matter of shooting the right threes. We have to shoot them in the flow of the offense, on more kick-outs and get our feet set with more balance.
“We’ve shown we can make those shots. Shooting step backs and contested threes, those are the more difficult shots to take. That’s not going to help us win this game.”
Giorgi said South Ridge isn’t a transition team.
“They’re not looking to push the tempo,” Giorgi said. “They play a slow-paced game, they play defense and they’re patient on offense, trying to grind out the game. They killed us on the boards.
“A lot of those were offensive rebounds and put-backs. When they miss shots, we have to keep their bigs off of the boards and finish our possessions.”
Better rebounding would be a key to the Spartans’ success because they want to get out and run.
“If the opportunity is there, we’ll take it, but when they rebound everything, it makes it difficult,” Giorgi said. “If you want to run, you have to rebound. That makes all the difference in the world.
“Brody (Erickson) and Daniel (Olson) need to do a great job of rebounding, and our guards need to get in there and battle as well.”
There’s no reason why Nashwauk-Keewatin can’t advance into the quarterfinal round.
“Our guys should be confident,” Giorgi said. “If we make some small adjustments, and we play more like we did against Cromwell, it should be a completely-different game. There’s nothing wrong with being the underdog.”
