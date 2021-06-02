NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School baseball got the job done Tuesday beating Northeast Range 12-5 and North Woods 5-2.
Now, the Spartans take that 2-0 mark into the third round of the Section 7A playoffs, taking on 2-0 South Ridge, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Aurora.
Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Brian Gangl praised Gaige Waldvogel for play in both of those games.
“He’s a gamer,” Gangl said. “He was playoff ready. He made some huge plays for us. He changed the momentum of the games, especially the North Woods game. He shut them down.
“Jeff (Lorenz) threw a great game, too, and our bats did just enough Tuesday.”
That play has to carry over against the Panthers, and that will be no easy task.
“I told the guys that I’d be lying if I said they weren’t a good team,” Gangl said. “They’ve been consistent this year. Are they beatable? Yes, but they close out games. We need to do a better job closing games out.
“They’re gamers, and they can close out games.”
The Spartans and South Ridge didn’t meet this season, so Gangl knows absolutely nothing about the Panther, except for their scores this season.
Gangl doesn’t see that as a detriment, however.
“Sometimes, it’s better,” Gangl said. “You might think you have it in the bab, then you get complacent. We have to play our game. We told the guys that what we do in practice is to refine the things they’ve learned.
“If we play our game, we’ll be competitive. It’s the small things that we preach. There’s advantages and disadvantages, but we’ll come to play our game.”
The best thing Nashwauk-Keewatin could do is get on the board first and make South Ridge chase them the entire game.
“We’re going to hit first, so it would be nice to score a couple runs,” Gangl said. “Htting is contagious. As soon as the top of our order get a few hits, the guys in the lower part of the lineup believe they can do it, too.
“It’s a confidence builder.”
Winning those two games has also set up Gangl’s pitching rotation, but the Spartans are still short one starting pitcher.
“We only have so many pitchers,” Gangl said. “If you hit that loser’s bracket, it’s more games, then you’re bound by the pitch count. South Ridge had a bye, so they’ve only played one game. We’ve played two.
“That can be an advantage for us. We’ve played a little more, and we’ve hit a little more. There’s good and bad in everything. With today’s game, if we win, we’re off for five days. If we lose, we play right after that. I have two starters out. Now, it’s about the location of pitches.”
Gangl’s instruction to his team before they take the field will be simple.
“I’ll tell them to play their game,” Gangl said. “They have to do the small things right, and stay within themselves. We know we can come back if we do get down. You have to get one run before two and three.
“We’ll worry about that first run, then the rest will follow.”
