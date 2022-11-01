NK vs. ME volleyball, Aug. 30

Nashwauk-Keewatin's Gracie Ranta drives a return at the net during an early-season home game against Mesabi East

 Mark Sauer

NASHWAUK — When the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team left practice Monday, they went and set up a haunted house for Halloween.

That was just a little diversion for what's coming next, a match up with Floodwood in the Section 7A semifinals, beginning at 5:15 p.m. today at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

