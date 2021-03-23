NASHWAUK — When the high school boys basketball season started, nobody knew about Northland High School.
Now, the whole of Section 7A knows about the Eagles, especially Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi.
The Eagles caught everyone’s attention with early-season victories over Deer River and North Woods, then they continued that success with wins over Mountain Iron-Buhl and Chisholm.
Northland (16-4) will have Giorgi’s full attention today when the Spartans host the Eagles in a Section 7A semifinal contest at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
The Spartans are 17-2, and they beat Northland 80-58 on Feb. 5, but Giorgi knows full well that the Eagles have enough talent to knock his squad off.
“They were a surprise at the start of the year with those two wins,” Giorgi said. “That was big time, but they did bring everybody back from last year. They were competitive last year, so actually, it’s not a huge surprise.
“Maybe they weren't on anybody’s radar coming into the year. After they beat North Woods and Deer River we knew there was no fooling around when we went there. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We had to be ready to play.”
The reason why Northland is tough is balance, and they run seven deep.
Harris Carlson, Nolan Carlson, Carson Johnson, Aiden Carlson, Alec Wake, Liam Wake and Nathan Johnson are all capable scorers.
“They’ve got kids who have played a lot of basketball,” Girogi said. “They’re good shooters. They’re good ball handlers. They’re athletic. They play positionless basketball, which means they spread the ball around, pass and cut.
“They shoot and make a lot of threes. They present some match-up challenges. They get your big guys away from the basket, especially if you’re playing a man-to-man defense. We have to be able to guard 25- to 30-feet away from the basket.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Nashwauk-Keewatin presents plenty of problems itself.
With Jeff Lorenz, Jack Lorenz and Keegan Warmuth in the paint, the Eagles will have plenty to deal with, along with Gaige Waldvogel, Brent Keranen and Daniel Clusiau.
“When we beat them, we took advantage of our presence on the inside,” Giorgi said. “Our guards did a nice job playing good defense. We need to continue what we’re doing.
“We need to build off of our Chisholm game and bring that same defensive intensity. We have to make it difficult for them. We’re in playoff mode right now. The guys are stepping up their intensity level. We’re close to reaching our full potential right now.”
Playing at home should help, too.
“It doesn't’ hurt,” Giorgi said. “We went to Northland earlier in the year, and we were fortunate enough to beat them. Northland beat Cherry on the road, so I’m hoping this helps with our comfort level.
“The tickets will be equated equally for both fan bases. They have an equal opportunity to be there. I don’t feel it’s an advantage in that regard, but being in our own gym and not having to travel is always a nice thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.