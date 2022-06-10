AURORA — Coming into Thursday’s Section 7A championship game, the Ely baseball team faced their toughest task of the season.
If the Timberwolves wanted to advance to the state tournament, they’d have to knock off top-seeded South Ridge twice after coming out of the loser’s bracket.
And while the end result wasn’t in their favor, Ely put up one solid performance, falling by a narrow 3-2 margin to the Panthers to finish as 7A runners-up.
Despite the loss, Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said it was a good return to form for his team after bowing out of the playoffs in the first round last year.
“We competed,” Ivancich said. “We were a hit or two short of getting that second game and that’s just how the game of baseball is. Sometimes you get the big hit and sometimes you don’t. But I’m so proud of my kids for the effort. We came out of the loser’s bracket and really just didn’t ever quit. All year, our guys kept fighting. To go from 8-12 or 9-12 last year with a first round exit to making it all the way back here, it’s quite the turnaround for this team and for our seniors who helped put it together.
Short on arms due to their lengthy trek through a series of elimination games, Ely head coach Frank Ivancich threw Gunnar Hart, who put on a bold performance to keep things close all game long. Hart went five and 2/3 innings for the Wolves, scattering eight hits while just giving up three runs, making sure the Wolves were always in striking distance of the Panthers.
“What a gutsy performance by Gunnar. He kept us in the game and gave us a chance and we couldn’t ask for anything more. If you can give up just eight hits and keep a good team like South Ridge down to just three runs, that’s about as good as you can ask and he really delivered for us today.”
Hart faced off with Panthers starter Christian Pretasky with the Timberwolves getting the jump start on the No. 1 team in the top of the second inning.
Mason Davis reached on a leadoff walk for Ely before Chase Sandberg singled to center. A bunt single from Drew Marolt loaded up the bases with no outs for Ely.
After Pretasky struck out Eddie Prijatel, a passed ball pitched to Logan Loe allowed a run to come in and score while the remaining runners each advanced a base. Ely didn’t put on any more runs in the inning, but had a lead for the time being.
After facing the minimum in the bottom of the first, things looked dicey for Hart in the bottom of the second. With one out, Aaron Bennett knocked a single to left with Josiah Deloach following that up with a single to center. A walk to Aydin Archambault loaded the bases.
Austin Josephson looked to score the first South Ridge run, but the Ely defense made the force out at home to grab the second out but leave the bases loaded. Not out of the woods yet, Hart dueled with Ben Pretasky at the plate and kept the Ely lead alive, striking out the batter to end the inning.
The Panthers wouldn’t be denied a number on their side of the scoreboard for long. Christian Pretasky singled to left to start off the bottom of the third. Pretasky made his way over to third over the next two outs and then came home to score with Carter Anderson knocking a base hit to left, tying the game.
Ely’s next best chance to score came in the top of the fifth. Deegan Richards knocked a two-out single to center field before making his way to second on a throwing error and then to third with the steal. A base hit from Davis would score Richards, but Pretasky held strong, getting the strikeout to keep the game tied.
South Ridge then delivered their own punch in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead. Christian Pretasky singled up the middle to lead things off and then stole his way to second during the next at-bat.
A wild pitch to Bennett with two outs allowed him to go to third before Deloach drove him home with a knock to left field.
South Ridge tacked on their final run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Hart walked Chrsitian Pretasky and Kaden Lane, ending his day on the mound. Ivancich put in Sammy Prijatel, who gave up the base hit to left that scored the third run.
Down to their last three outs, Ely managed to plate one final run. Walks to Loe and Joey Bianco put runners on first and second with no outs. A fielder’s choice moved both runners up a base, while a second fielder’s choice play to first allowed Loe to come in and score with one out left.
Erron Anderson looked to score Bianco, but he grounded out to the third baseman with South Ridge making the routine play to first to end the game and punch their ticket to state.
Falling just short, Ivancich gave praise to his seniors for putting Ely back on the map in 7A baseball, including pitcher Harry Simons, who injured his hand during Tuesday night’s late game against Cherry and couldn’t play on Thursday.
“Just a great group of guys we had this year,” Ivancich said. “Harry came back and had a great season for us even if it ended with an injury there at the end. Chase [Sandberg] picking up that role as a catcher after not doing it since ninth grade really solidified a lot of things for us and he did a heck of a job behind the plate.
“Outfielders Mason Davis and Eddie Prijatel relly anchored that part of the field for us. Jacob Towley came in for us off of a surgery last year and did some great work for us in the tournament as our pinch hitter. And then Bryce Fairchild, he battled some arm injuries but he was just a great kid to have, very positive, a great courtesy runner for us. I’m just proud of all my seniors. It’s a good way for them to go out and it’s a group of guys our younger players could look up to.”
Looking ahead to summer ball and next season, Ivancich hopes those returning continue to improve in order to keep Ely’s strong baseball tradition alive.
“A lot of our young guys got some great opportunities this year and they played some critical roles for us. They were catalysts for us offensively and defensively and hopefully we get them all back for the summer and next spring. I think they know the importance of summer ball. The weather is nice now so really it's time to kick it into gear. Spring training is done now. Now it’s time for the summer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.