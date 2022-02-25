Solid Raiders season ends in loss to Hawks, 6-0

DULUTH — Greenway High School boys hockey coach Andy Sertich wasn’t quite sure what he had at the beginning of the season, but what he got exceeded expectations.
The Raiders advanced all of the way to the Section 7A semifinals, but Greenway ran into Hermantown, and the Hawks came away with a 6-0 victory Friday at Amsoil Arena.
Seritch said he was happy with the growth of this team.
“They grew by leaps and bounds since the beginning of the season,” Sertich said. “They matured a lot. They stuck together. We had a lot of ups-and-downs this season, so there were a lot of opportunities to have division within our team.
“In the last couple of weeks and through the playoffs, we stuck together and kept it positive. That shows a huge level of maturity that we’ve grown with.”
Sertich was hoping that maturity would carry his team against Hermantown, but he also knew what kind of team the Hawks have.
“What they are is a hard-working team that takes advantage of any mistake,” Sertich said. “If you are making mistakes out there, they’re going to be there to take advantage of them.
“For the first period, we limited our mistakes. We made smart plays. We worked hard, then there was a little lull in the second, and the game got away from us.”
Hawks would draw first blood at 2:35 of the first period when Kade Kohanski put one behind Nathan Jurgansan.
At 11:06, Dominic Thomas had a puck bounce off of his leg and into the net to give Hermantown a 2-0 lead.
“There was somewhat of a flukey bounce on the second goal,” Sertich said. “Against a team like Hermantown, you need that bounce. We had one go off the crossbar. We had some opportunities in the first on the power play to bury one.
“It wasn’t like we made the wrong plays, they didn’t go in. If we pop a few right there, we get some confidence building and who knows? Maybe it’s a little different.”
Greenway was able to muster some offense in the first period, but in the second, the Raiders would only get two shots on net, while the Hawks fired 16 more shots on Jurgansan, with three of those finding the back of the net.
Dallas Vieau scored a power play goal at 6:29, then just 15 seconds later, Zam Plante found the back of the net.
Jack Olson got into the scoring column at 14:22 and it was 5-0 heading into the final 17 minutes of play.
In the third period, Gavin Blomdahl put the finishing touch on the game by scoring at 9:15, and the Hawks were off to the Section 7A championship game.
Greenway only had three shots on goal between the second and third periods.
“You have to take advantage of your chances, but you have to get chances also” Sertich said. “Our kids worked hard. I told them all year that I didn’t care about the score. I care about how hard they work and how committed we are to staying together.
“I can’t fault them in this game.”
Jurganson finished with 46 saves. Hermantown goalie Dane Callaway had 13 stops.
GHS 0 0 0 — 0
HHS 2 3 1 — 6
First Period — 1. H, Kade Kohanski (Max Plante, Zam Plante), 2:35; 2. H, Dominic Thomas (Matt Kauppinen, Ty Hanson), 11;06.
Second Period — 3. H, Dallas Vieau (Kohanski), pp, 6:29; 4. H, Zam Plante (Max Plante, Beau Janzig), 6:44; 5. H, Jack Olson (Kohanski, Max Plante), 14:22.
Third Period — 6. H, Gavin Blomdahl (Max Plante, Ty Hanson), 9:15.
Goalie Saves — Greenway, Nathan Jurganson 17-13-16—46; Hermantown, Dane Callaway 10-2-1—13.
Penalties — Greenway 2-4; Hermantown 3-6.
