Mountain Iron-Buhl 19,

Deer River 9, F/5

At Mountain Iron, the Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team capped off their week with a 10-run rule win over Deer River, 19-9 in five innings.

The Rangers got things going early with a 12-run first inning to get the offense going. At the plate, Izzy Ollila led the way going 2-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Jersey Yernatich was 1-2 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Alix Swanson got the win in the circle for the Rangers, going the first three and 2/3 innings giving up no hits and five walks while striking out five. Cece Schneider pitched the final one and 1/3 innings and struck out two.

“It was a nice win and a nice way to end the week,” head coach Jesse White said. “We got a lot of different players into the game for some at bats.”

The win moves the Rangers to 10-6 on the season. They’ll travel to International Falls on Monday.

Ely 27,

Floodwood 11

At Floodwood, the Ely softball team plated 27 runs to cruise to a 27-11 victory over Floodwood.

Charly Flom went 2-4 with four runs scored. Rachel Coughlin was 3-3 with four runs scored. Sydni Richards finished 2-4 with four runs scored and Kate Coughlin was 2-2 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Zoey McKenzie got the win in the circle for the Timberwolves.

Ely will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin.

