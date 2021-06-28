SOFTBALL: ‘Hawks double up Hibbing, 18-9

HIBBING — The Hibbing U16-18 softball team has only played three games this summer, and Coach Josh McDowell is getting a good idea of the work it’s going to take to round this team in shape.
Against Grand Rapids Monday, Hibbing made too many miscues in the field, giving the Thunderhawks extra outs, and Grand Rapids took advantage of it with an 18-9 victory at Bennett Park Field.
It might be only three games, but McDowell has seen a pattern develop with this team.
“We’re off to a slow start,” McDowell said. “This was our second game, and we’re seeing it right now. We’re needing some more practice and some more game play to get ready for the season.”
Hibbing did score first in the first inning as Jenna Sacco-LaMusga walked and scored on an Emmaley Powell base hit.
After not scoring in the first, Grand Rapids scored eight runs in the second, taking advantage of three walks, hits by Live Decoster, Addie Linder, Emma Moran and Loral Tschida, along with one Bluejacket error.
The Thunderhawks added two more runs in the third on two walks and a Hibbing error, then in the fourth, Grand Rapids added eight runs.
The Thunderhawks got four walks, hits by Adrienne Venditto, Karlie Sokoloski and Casey Cleveland, along with two more Bluejacket errors to get those runs.
“If they had made that initial play, we’d be off the field with one or two runs and not nine,” McDowell said.
Hibbing did score seven runs in the fourth inning, using four walks and hits by Powell, Kendal Gustafson and Bailey Grabanski, but the game was called afer four innings due to the time limit.
“We’re starting to come alive with the bats a little bit,” McDowell said. “We have some girls that are still getting the hang of a better pitcher at this level. It’s nice that in every game, we’re getting more contact.”
McDowell has seen improvement, but he’s also knows that it’s going to take more work to get this team to where it needs to be.
“The positives are the girls are having fun,” McDowell said. “They like being here, and they want to play together, but we have to go back to the basics. We’re letting simple errors dictate our whole game. That’s what we’re running into right now.
“At the end of this game, I started seeing the girls come around and play like I knew how they could play, but I think we did better in Hill City.”
The second game of the doubleheader was still in progress when this edition of Mesabi Tribune went to press.
