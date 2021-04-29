EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert softball team had their hands full Thursday night against an undefeated Greenway team.
In the end, the No. 10 team in Class AA put the hurt on the Golden Bears, dropping them 16-0 in five innings on their home field.
Raiders starting pitcher Miranda Gernander got the win and was near-perfect in the circle, giving up just one hit on the day to finish one batter over the minimum in the win. Eveleth-Gilbert starter Lydia Delich took the loss against a hard-hitting and consistent Greenway squad.
The Raiders wasted little time getting the offense started with senior standout Claire Vekich blasting a three run homer over the left-center field fence in the top of the first inning to give Greenway the early lead. Eveleth-Gilbert got their first two outs of the contest in the following at bats with a routine play at first and a strikeout of Hannah Anderson putting the Bears one out away from the end of the half inning.
Instead, the Raiders filled the bases again. Kennedy Hanson was walked before Jadin Saville brought her home on an RBI single up the middle. A double to left from Ava Johnson followed by an RBI double from Abby Cline scored two more runs to put Greenway up 6-0 before the Bears found their way out of the inning.
Eveleth-Gilbert had little answer for the Raiders’ offense with Gernander recording four strikeouts in the first two innings all while not giving up a hit or a walk. The solid pitching kept Greenway out in front as they started to expand their lead in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
In the top of the third, Saville reached on a bloop single to right and worked her way across the bases before scoring on a fielder’s choice two batters later.
Eveleth-Gilbert got their lone hit of the game in the bottom of the third with No. 9 hitter Alex Flannigan etching a double to right field with two outs to put herself in scoring position. A bright spot in the game for the Bears, Flannigan couldn’t be brought home with the Greenway defense closing any open doors E-G could find.
The Raiders added nine more runs in the fourth and fifth innings with Saville etching a three-run homer of her own to aid the offense. On the pitching front, Gernander kept the Bears at bay to help her team to the 16-0 win.
On her team’s loss, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas says there were some positives to take away after competing with one of the best teams in the state.
“Being top 10 out of 120 teams in our class, they’re probably the best team in our section,” Dundas said. “Yes, the score doesn’t look good but I don’t think we played that bad. They hit the ball well and they’re just solid all around. Tonight, we were hitting the ball as well but we were hitting it right at people.
“The great thing is that we can learn and hopefully we’ll be better if we see them again in June. All we can do is grow and learn. I can see a marked improvement from our first game compared to today.”
Dundas says she expects the growth to continue as her young squad gets more experience.
“They’re hitting better and they’re communicating better. That much is easy to see. Tonight was tough. They just happened to be right where we hit the balls but it’ll come. We just have to get there.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action today when they travel to Hibbing. That game is set to start at 4:30 p.m.
Chisholm 7,
Mesabi East 6
At Chisholm, the Bluestreaks scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to down visiting Mesabi East, 7-6.
Chisholm got out to a 4-2 lead after three innings before the Giants tied the game up 4-4 with a run in the top of the sixth inning. However, the ‘Streaks used their half of the inning to plate three to take a 7-4 lead.
Mesabi East was able to add two runs in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t get another run to tie the game.
The Bluestreaks were led by Molly Sundquist, Sofie Anderson, Katie Pearson and Emma Duchamp with two hits each. Anderson picked up the win in the circle for Chisholm.
Mesabi East was paced by McKenzie Pokorny and Kansas Neari with two hits each. Neari and Ella Elser each had RBIs for the Giants. Jasmine Heikkila took the loss after going six innings, striking out five and allowing seven earned runs on 13 hits.
Ely 15,
North Woods 10
At Ely, Charly Flom, Sydni Richards and Katrina Seliskar each went 4-for-5 and the Timberwolves defeated North Woods, 15-10.
Seliskar also got the win in the circle as she scattered nine hits, fanned four and surrendered just three earned runs.
Hannah Cheney and two others had a pair of hits for North Woods.
BASEBALL
Virginia 7,
International Falls 6
At International Falls, won a back-and-forth 7-6 game with the Broncos as they put together 11 hits and a solid pitching performance.
Nick Peters picked up the win on the mound after going five innings, fanning three, walking four and allowing four runs on seven hits. Daniel Moore picked up the save after going the final two innings and allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Landin McCarty led the way with three hits, Dylan Hedley picked up two hits and Peters connected for a double to help out his cause on the mound. John Kendall also recorded a double, as did Logan Nordby, while Mason Carlson and Cole Schaefer each collected base knocks.
With the score going back and forth, head coach Brian Skadsem said “it was kind of nice for the kids to be in a tight game making defensive plays.’’
Offensively, he said the Blue Devils had a lot of quality at bats and didn’t swing at a lot of balls.
Virginia (6-2) is scheduled to play Moose Lake at noon today in Superior.
Ely 9,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 2
At Mountain Iron, the Timberwolves had a good day on the mound and at the plate Thursday to knock off the Rangers, 9-2.
Ely’s Erron Anderson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Logan Loe went 2-for-4 with one RBI to lead the visitors offensively. Jacob Towley also went 2-for-2 with an RBI and also notched the win on the mound. Towley went five innings, allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five.
For Mountain Iron-Buhl, Braden Tiedeman connected for a double, while Rylen Niska, Alex Benkusky, Damian Tapio, Johnny Erickson and Ryan Drake each added a base knock. Drake also took the loss for MI-B.
The Rangers (1-4) host McGregor and Ely (1-2) hosts Greenway, both at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Cook County 13
Northeast Range 2, F/5
At Soudan, the Northeast Range baseball team couldn’t solve the puzzle that was Cook County’s Patrick Pierre, as they fell to the Vikings 13-2 in five innings.
Pierre went all five innings for Cook County, giving up two runs (none earned) on three hits and two walks. He struck out 10 along the way.
Pierre also led the way at the plate, going 3-4 with a triple and a double. Jacob Dorr and DJ Fiedel each had a pair of hits for the Vikings.
For Northeast Range, Jackson Levens took the loss on the hill, giving up 12 runs (five earned) over four and 2/3 innings of work.
Wyatt Gorsma, Landyn Houghton and Mikko Maki all collected hits for the Nighthawks.
Northeast Range has a quick turnaround as they take on Wrenshall today in Wrenshall.
