With the regular season now complete, local softball and baseball teams will be put to the test in the Section 7 tournaments, which start this week.

The goal of reaching state remains the same for all of the teams, and those hoping to get there will have put together a strong run to make it a reality.

Section 7AA softball will get going first with a full slate of Memorial Day games.

Greenway grabbed the No. 2 seed in Subsection 2 after completing a perfect 20-0 season. Meanwhile, Eveleth-Gilbert scored a No. 3 seed, Mesabi East came in at No. 4 and Virginia is a No. 5 seed.

The Raiders will host No. 7 International Falls at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The Golden Bears, meanwhile, will welcome in No. 6 Two Harbors and the Giants will welcome in Virginia, both at 4:30 p.m.

In other games, Proctor grabbed the top seed in SS2 and will host No. 8 Duluth Marshall at 4:30 p.m.

In Subsection 1, Esko is the top seed and received a bye.

Other Subsection 1 contests are as follows:

-- No. 5 Aitkin at No. 4 Mora, 5 p.m.

-- No. 7 Pine City at No. 2 Moose Lake/Willow River, 4:30 p.m.

-- No. 6 Crosby-Ironton at No. 3 Rush City, 5 p.m.

The 7AA softball quarterfinals are set for Thursday in Grand Rapids, whale the final four will face off June 8 in Cloquet. The championship is slated for June 10 in Cloquet.

----

SECTION 7A SOFTBALL

The Section 7A softball tournament gets going Tuesday with eight games, all at 4:30 p.m.

Cherry and Barnum earned the No. 1 seeds, while Mountain Iron-Buhl and South Ridge earned the No. 2 positions. Chisholm also earned a No. 3 seed.

Tuesday’s games are as follows:

-- No. 8 Deer River or No. 9 Northeast Range at No. 1 Cherry.

-- No. 7 Nashwauk-Keewatin at No. 2 Mountain Iron-Buhl.

-- No. 4 Littlefork-Big Falls at No. 5 Ely

-- No. 5 Cromwell-Wright at No. 4 Carlton.

-- No. 6 North Woods at No. 3 Chisholm.

-- No. 7 Cook County at No. 2 South Ridge.

-- No. 6 Wrenshall at No. 3 Silver Bay.

-- No. 8 Floodwood at No. 1 Barnum.

The Section 7A quarterfinals will be held Thursday in Cloquet. The final four is June 8 in Grand Rapids. The championships is also slated for Grand Rapids on June 10.

----

SECTION 7AAA SOFTBALL

Hibbing picked up the No. 5 seed and will play at Hermantown on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Other Section 7AAA tournament games Tuesday are as follows:

-- No. 8 Princeton at No. 1 Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

-- No. 6 Grand Rapids at No. 3 Cloquet, 4 p.m.

-- No. 7 Denfeld at No. 2 North Branch, 4 p.m.

The tournament will continue on Saturday with games at Braun Park in Cloquet and on June 8 with games slated for the Grand Rapids Sports Complex. The championship will be played June 10 in Grand Rapids.

----

SECTION 7AA BASEBALL

The Section 7AA baseball tournament gets underway Tuesday with games at numerous sites.

Esko garnered the top seed, Aitkin is No. 2, Virginia is No.3, Eveleth-Gilbert secured the fifth spot and Greenway is the No. 10 seed.

In Nashwauk, the games are as follows:

-- No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Mesabi East, 2 p.m.

-- No. 6 Pine City vs. No. 11 Mora, 4:30 p.m.

-- 3/6 winner vs. 6/11 winnter, 7 p.m.

In Ely, the games are as follows:

-- No. 4 Proctor vs. No. 13 Two Harbors, 2 p.m.

-- No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert vs. No. 12 Crosby-Ironton, 4:30 p.m.

-- 4/13 winner vs. 5/12 winner, 7 p.m.

In Proctor, the games are as follows:

-- No. 1 Esko vs. No. 16 Rush City, 2 p.m.

-- No. 8 International Falls vs. No. 9 Duluth Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

-- 1/16 winner vs. 8/9 winner, 7 p.m.

In Grand Rapids (Portage Park), the games are as follows:

-- No. 2 Aitkin vs. No. 15 Moose Lake/Wilow River, 2 p.m.

-- No. 7 Pequot Lakes vs. No. 10 Greenway, 4:30 p.m.

-- 2/15 winner vs. 7/10 winner, 7 p.m.

The tournament will continue Thursday at UMD and in Nashwauk. The final four is set for June 8 in Proctor, while the championship will be played at Wade Stadium in Duluth on June 10.

----

SECTION 7A

The Section 7A baseball tournament gets started Tuesday at several sites.

South Ridge picked up the No. 1 seed and will receive a bye into the second round at 4:30 p.m. in Esko.

Cherry, meanwhile, earned the No. 3 seed, Nashwauk-Keewatin is No. 3, North Woods is No. 5, Chisholm is No. 6, Ely is No. 7, Mountain Iron-Buhl is No. 12 and Northeast Range is No. 13.

Tuesday’s games are as follows:

In Esko:

-- 2 p.m., No. 8 Carlton vs. No. 9 Barnum

-- 4:30 p.m. No. 1 South Ridge vs. Carlton/Barnum winner

At Mesabi East:

-- 2 p.m., No. 4 Nashwauk-Keewatin vs. No. 13 Northeast Range.

-- 4:30 p.m., No. 5 North Woods vs. No. 12 Mountain Iron-Buhl.

-- 7 p.m., 4/13 winner vs. 5/12 winner.

At UMD:

-- 11 a.m., No. 3 Cherry vs. No. 14 Littlefork-Big Falls.

-- 1:30 p.m., No. 6 Chisholm vs. No. 11 Deer River.

-- 4 p.m., 3/14 winner vs. 6/11 winner

At Hibbing:

-- 2 p.m., No. 2 Silver Bay vs. No. 15 Wrenshall.

-- 4:30 p.m., No. 7 Ely vs. No. 10 Cook County.

-- 7 p.m., 2/15 winner vs. 7/10 winner.

The Section 7A tournament will continue June 3 at Mesabi East and Proctor. The final four is set for June 8, while the championship will be June 10, both at Mesabi East.

---

SECTION 7AAA BASEBALL

Hibbing will open Section 7AAA play as the No. 8 seed and will travel to No. 1 Chisago Lakes at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday’s other games are as follows:

-- No. 5 Hermantown at No. 4 Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

-- No. 6 Cloquet at No. 3 Grand Rapids, 4:30 p.m.

-- No. 7 Duluth Denfeld at No. 2 North Branch, 4:30 p.m.

The 7AAA tournament will continue Thursday at the high seeds and Saturday at Duluth East and June 8 at Wade Stadium in Duluth. The championship will be played June 9 at Wade Stadium.

