HIBBING — The Section 6A True Team Meet is scheduled today at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool in Grand Rapids, but the meet won’t be anywhere near capacity.
One team, Chisago Lakes, isn’t in Section 6A anymore, and two more teams, including International Falls, have pulled out of the meet for safety concerns.
That means five teams will be battling it out for 6A supremacy when the swimming finals kick off at 1 p.m. The diving finals will be held at 9 a.m.
How does this improve the Bluejackets’ chances of winning the meet?
Not much according to Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano.
Grand Rapids, Rock Ridge, Proctor, Chisholm and Mesabi East are still all vying for the chance to swim at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
“The playing field stays the same,” Veneziano said. “The difficult thing with teams pulling out for COVID is the fear of getting COVID. It’s actually causing teams from pulling out of other meets.
“We’ll deal with it the rest of the season, not having large multi-team events. It’s sad. I hate seeing teams drop out of competitions, for the fear of what could be transmitted at these events.”
Veneziano has always used this meet to gauge how his team might fare in the Section 6A Meet, but he won’t get a good look at that now.
“It’s going to be skewed with various kids missing this meet,” Veneziano said. “We’re going to stick with the idea of getting our best performances. The complexion of the rest of the season is changing due to COVID stuff.
“We’ll be smart, safe and compete to the best of our abilities.”
Before the withdrawals, it was shaping up to be a three-team battle between the Bluejackets, Thunderhawks and Wolverines.
“It’s interesting that we tied Grand Rapids earlier in the season, then we got beat by Rock Ridge,” Veneziano said. “Rapids beat Rock Ridge. It’s almost like the days of old when (Joe) Frazier couldn’t beat (Muhammid) Ali, then George Foreman beat Ali.
“The format of the meet totally comes into play. Everybody scores points, with each team going four kids per event. It plays into the hands of the team with a lot of depth, and we’re not that team. We’ll focus on getting our best performances.”
What should help Hibbing is diving. With Chisago Lakes out of the section, that takes away three state divers, including the state champion last year.
“The diving is wide open,” Veneziano said. ‘
Hibbing seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 2. Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Cooper Emerson; 7. Mathew Philips, Griffin Benedict, Alex Hanegmon, Ben Zollar; 12. Wylie Stenson, Christain Massich, Matthew Sandness, Tyler Fosso; 21. Kai Strom, Caleb Buus, Dallas Hoover, Logan Drews.
200 freestyle — 3. Ben Philips; 11. Reilly Benedict, 14. Tim Ranta; 15. Hoover.
200 individual medley — 2. Hadrava; 7. Mathew Philips; 13. Hanegmon; 14. Griffin Benedict.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson; 9. Riipinen; 12. Cole Hughes; 16. Sandness.
100 butterfly — 2. Ben Philips; 12. Hanegmon; 13. Sandness; 17. Strom.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson; 14. Drews; 16. Massich; 18. Zollar.
500 freestyle — 7. Reilly Benedict; 10. Ranta; 12. Hoover; 14. Buus.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Emerson, Riipinen, Ben Philips; Hughes; 9. Sandness, Zollar, Massich, Reilly Benedict; 10. Drews, Fosso, Buus, Ranta; 15. Taneli Massingill, Ben Fagerstrom, John Lund, Isaac Nelson.
100 backstroke — 2. Hadrava; 9. Mathew Philips; 10. Stenson; 16. Strom.
100 breaststroke — 3. Riipinen; 9. Griffin Benedict; 17. Massich; 21. Lund.
400 freestyle relay — 5. Hanegmon, Hadrava, Hughes, Mathew Philips; 9. Strom, Zollar, Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict; 13. Fosso, Ranta, Buus, Hoover; 15. Drews, Stenson, Fagerstrom, Nelson.
Rock Ridge seeds are as follows;
200 medley relay — 3. Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, John Kendall; 6. Tye Hiltunen, Luke Hecimovich, Beau Akerson, Gabe Aagnes; 14. Hunter LaMorea, Aiden Bird, Max Gritzmacher, Mikko Sundquist; 17. AJ Hultman, Tony Nemanich, Gus Maki, Carson Engel.
200 freestyle — 2. Leif Sundquist; 4. Anthony Hecimovich; 9. Hultman; 17. Nemanich; 200 individual medley — 3. Aiden Hecimovich; 10. Luke Hecimovich; 15. Bird; 19. LaMorea.
50 freestyle — 3. Nate Spiering; 8. Kendall; 10. Akerson; 21. Engel.
100 butterfly — 1. Ongalo; 5. George; 8. Hiltunen; 9 Akerson.
100 freestyle — 2. Spiering; 4. Sundquist; 9. Kendall; 13. Gritzmacher.
500 freestyle — 3. Hecimovich; 8. Hultman; 15. Sundquist; 18. Maki.
200 freestyle really — 3. Sundquist, Spiering, Kendall, Agnes; 7. Gritzmacher, Akerson, Hultman, Anthony Hecimovich; 14. Nemanich, LaMorea, Engel, Sundquist.
100 backstroke — 3. Ongalo; 5. George; 7. Hiltunen; 15. LaMorea.
100 breaststroke — 2. Aiden Hecimovich; 4. Agnes; 5. Luke Hecimovich; 11. Bird.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Ongalo, Spiering, Sundquist, George; 6. Anthony Hecimovich, Aiden Hecimovich, Luke Hecimovich, Hiltunen; 11. Maki, Nemanich, Sundquist, Bird.
