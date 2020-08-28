Small, talented ‘Streaks team ready for season

CHISHOLM — Last year, the Chisholm High School girls swimming team didn’t have any seniors.
This season, the Bluestreaks have upped that number to two.
Captains Sofie Anderson and Mackenzie Holewa will be leading Chisholm into the 2020 season when they open on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Mesabi East.
Bluestreak coach Jessica Rice only has 10 girls out from the ninth- to the 12th-grades, but what Chisholm lacks in numbers, it more than makes up for in talent.
That talent begins with Anderson, who will swim the 100 breaststroke, 50 freestyle and the relays, and Holewa, who will swim in the 200 freestyle and relays.
“For Sofie and Mackenzie, especially this year, I need them to set a good example by working hard, staying positive and keeping the girls going, which they’re good at,” Rice said. “They’ve been my captains the last couple of years.
“They know the drill.”
Anderson and Holewa will be leading a junior class consisting of Ava Baumgard, Jaelyn Jordan, Clara Nelson, Mya Pessenda and Molly Sundquist.
Baumgard will swim in the 200 and 100 freestyles; Nelson in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley; Pessenda in the distance races and Sundquist in the 100 breaststroke.
Jordan is nursing a knee injury at the moment, so Rice will wait and see where she fits into the lineup.
“I need the same thing out of them,” Rice said. “They need to stay positive, work hard and take what the coaches are telling them and fix what needs to be fixed. It’s all about staying positive, and being thankful we have a season.”
Hannah Halberg is the lone sophomore on the team. She will swim in the distances.
Emma Sundquist, who will swim in the individual medley and 200 freestyle, and Tresa Baumgard (the sprints and relays), are the two freshmen that round out the team.
“They work hard at practice, and they get along well together,” Rice said. “That’s the main thing.”
It’s easy to do that under these trying times. Before August began, nobody was sure if a season was going to exist.
“I was thankful that we have one, even if it isn’t 100-percent,” Rice said. “I prepared like I would for any other season. I figured if it happened, I would be ready. I’d rather be prepared than not prepared.
“I stayed hopeful that we would have a season.”
Rice hasn’t noticed a change in any of her swimmers. They come to practice, do the work, then they head home for the day. That’s how it happens in a normal season.
“I haven’t mentioned that explicitly to them,” Rice said. “They bring their personalities, and they don’t seem to be bothered by it. They seem to be happy about it, from what I can read.
“The seniors want to get that one-last season with their teammates. I’ve gone years without seniors. Last year was one of those years. It would have been sad had we not had them one last time.”
When they’re at practice, Rice runs them through drill after drill, trying to hone their skills.
“We keep working on technique,” she said. “We need to fix and concentrate on our stroke techniques. They’re pushing themselves hard at practice. We’re working on our turns, making them faster.
“We’re working on our attitudes a lot, too. It’s the mental part of swimming. That’s what we’re talking a lot about. We have to pump ourselves up for our races instead of being nervous about them. We have to have a positive mindset.”
Like most teams, the Bluestreaks will get 11 meets. They start against the Giants.
Rice knows exactly what she wants to do when it’s time to hit the water for real.
“I’m going to try and put them in their best events,” she said. “I want them to improve themselves and their swimming. What we’re going to focus on each meet is getting better, dropping time and working on their technique.”
