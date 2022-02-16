rock ridge alpine ski

Rock Ridge's Mia Schuchard digs in to a turn as she makes her second run during Wednesday's state Alpine meet at Giants Ridge.

 Mark Sauer

BIWABIK — It was a Minnetonka sweep at the Minnesota State Alpine Skiing Championship Wednesday at Giants Ridge as the Skippers captured both the boys and girls team titles.

Individually, Adam Berghult of Edina won the boys’ crown, narrowly beating Josh Nelson of West Lutheran and his fellow Hornet Will Utenhorfer.

The girls’ podium was topped by Duluth East’s Lauren Carlson, who was 35-hundredths of a second faster than Minnetonka’s Grace Torgeson.

Hill-Murray’s Taylor Voight was nearly a second behind in third.

Rock Ridge junior Mia Schuchard finished in 54th place in her first trip to State.

Schuchard seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself, constantly smiling, hugging and high-fiving her friends and family including nearly the entire Rock Ridge girls’ team.

“It was really fun,” Shuchard beamed. “There’s some talent out here — some really fast girls.”

Wolverine head coach Benji Neff added, “We are proud of how she skied and excited for her senior year. Now, she knows what to expect and also what it takes to get there.”

As she stood at the bottom of the hill after her final run, surrounded by her supporters, the sun was shining brightly.

Looking at the cobalt sky contrasting with the white of the snow, Schuchard simply said, “It’s a beautiful day.”

TEAM RESULTS

BOYS: Minnetonka, 170; Edina, 144; Eden Prairie, 131; Brainerd, 128.5; Duluth East, 122.5; Woodbury, 121; Blaine, 116; Hastings, 80

GIRLS: Minnetonka, 156; Stillwater, 150; Blake, 143; Duluth East, 132; Hill-Murray, 132; Edina, 111; Eagan, 88.5; Chisago Lakes, 77

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

BOYS: (1) Adam Berghult, EDNA, 1:12.25; (2) Josh Nelson, WEST, 1:12.56; (3) Will Utendorfer, EDNA, 1:13.75; (4) Jakob Zeller, EDPR, 1:14.42; (5) Stephen Reddington, MTKA, 1:15.27; (6) Patrick Levins, WHITE, 1:16.12; (7) JD Landstrom, MTKA, 1:16.22; (8) Wyatt Schultz, EAST, 1:16.85; (9) Isak Nightingale, MPA, 1:17.66; (10) Deigo Adair, BNL, 1:17.90

GIRLS: (1) Lauren Carlson, EAST, 1:18.14; (2) Grace Torgeson, MTKA, 1:18.49; (3) Taylor Voight, HLMRY; 1:19.43; (4) Grace Horejsi; BNL, 1:19.64; (5) Ava Pihlstrom, BLK, 1:19.87; (6) Riviera Wock, ORNO, 1:20.24; (7) Marisa Witte, MTKA, 1:20.65; (8) Vivian Pihlstrom, BLK, 1:21.41; (9) Margo Nightingale, MPA, 1:21.70; (10) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:21.71; (54) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:30.50

