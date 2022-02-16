featured Skippers take both races at State Alpine Meet Zach Johns Special to the Mesabi Tribune Feb 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rock Ridge's Mia Schuchard digs in to a turn as she makes her second run during Wednesday's state Alpine meet at Giants Ridge. Mark Sauer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIWABIK — It was a Minnetonka sweep at the Minnesota State Alpine Skiing Championship Wednesday at Giants Ridge as the Skippers captured both the boys and girls team titles.Individually, Adam Berghult of Edina won the boys’ crown, narrowly beating Josh Nelson of West Lutheran and his fellow Hornet Will Utenhorfer.The girls’ podium was topped by Duluth East’s Lauren Carlson, who was 35-hundredths of a second faster than Minnetonka’s Grace Torgeson.Hill-Murray’s Taylor Voight was nearly a second behind in third.Rock Ridge junior Mia Schuchard finished in 54th place in her first trip to State.Schuchard seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself, constantly smiling, hugging and high-fiving her friends and family including nearly the entire Rock Ridge girls’ team.“It was really fun,” Shuchard beamed. “There’s some talent out here — some really fast girls.”Wolverine head coach Benji Neff added, “We are proud of how she skied and excited for her senior year. Now, she knows what to expect and also what it takes to get there.”As she stood at the bottom of the hill after her final run, surrounded by her supporters, the sun was shining brightly.Looking at the cobalt sky contrasting with the white of the snow, Schuchard simply said, “It’s a beautiful day.”TEAM RESULTSBOYS: Minnetonka, 170; Edina, 144; Eden Prairie, 131; Brainerd, 128.5; Duluth East, 122.5; Woodbury, 121; Blaine, 116; Hastings, 80GIRLS: Minnetonka, 156; Stillwater, 150; Blake, 143; Duluth East, 132; Hill-Murray, 132; Edina, 111; Eagan, 88.5; Chisago Lakes, 77INDIVIDUAL RESULTSBOYS: (1) Adam Berghult, EDNA, 1:12.25; (2) Josh Nelson, WEST, 1:12.56; (3) Will Utendorfer, EDNA, 1:13.75; (4) Jakob Zeller, EDPR, 1:14.42; (5) Stephen Reddington, MTKA, 1:15.27; (6) Patrick Levins, WHITE, 1:16.12; (7) JD Landstrom, MTKA, 1:16.22; (8) Wyatt Schultz, EAST, 1:16.85; (9) Isak Nightingale, MPA, 1:17.66; (10) Deigo Adair, BNL, 1:17.90GIRLS: (1) Lauren Carlson, EAST, 1:18.14; (2) Grace Torgeson, MTKA, 1:18.49; (3) Taylor Voight, HLMRY; 1:19.43; (4) Grace Horejsi; BNL, 1:19.64; (5) Ava Pihlstrom, BLK, 1:19.87; (6) Riviera Wock, ORNO, 1:20.24; (7) Marisa Witte, MTKA, 1:20.65; (8) Vivian Pihlstrom, BLK, 1:21.41; (9) Margo Nightingale, MPA, 1:21.70; (10) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:21.71; (54) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:30.50 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Alpine Skiing State Alpine Ski Meet Giants Ridge Rock Ridge Alpine Ski Mia Schuchard Minnetonka Alpine Ski Ridge Sport Astronomy Painting Skipper Benji Neff Championship Adam Berghult Lauren Carlson Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now John A. Laurich John “Bill” Pepelnjak Jr. Todd Mark Pepelnjak Cleveland-Cliffs to idle Northshore Mining for several months Brian M. Racek Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.