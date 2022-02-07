BIWABIK - “Anything can happen up there on the mountain.”
That’s a thought Hibbing Alpine Ski head coach Brice Walli has been sharing with his team as they prepare for today’s Section 7 Championship at Giants Ridge.
“You never know, you just might have the best two runs of your life that day,” he said. “So you might as well let it rip and see what happens.”
Walli admits that things will have to line-up perfectly to advance one of his skiers to the state meet this season, but in a sport that is won and lost by a razor thin margin, he continues to be optimistic.
His top two boys racers, juniors Adam Vinopal and Carter Bungarden, have been pillars of consistency until the final race of the regular season last week at Lutsen where both skiers uncharacteristically did not finish the race.
No ski season is perfect, however, and Walli is glad to see them face that bit of adversity prior to sections.
“If you’re going to fall, it’s good to do it last week,” Walli said.
Unfortunately, one Bluejacket skier who won’t be able to pick herself back up from a fall at Sections is sophomore Hilda Knuckey.
Knuckey, who had been Hibbing’s top seed for the entire season and a constant presence in the Top 10, was injured in a training run right after racing at Lutsen in January and will miss the remainder of the season.
“We had such high hopes for Hilda,” Walli said. “She had just made another podium when she was injured and was looking like she had a real good chance of making it to state.
“She’s a sophomore, so she still has plenty of skiing in her future.”
With no seniors on the team, Walli is eager to see how his young skiers handle the added pressure of the section race.
“On the girls' side we have two freshmen leading us in Sylvie Wetzel and Abbie Helms, along with Chloe Price, Luci Bretto and Tayla Damyanovich,” Walli said. “After Adam and Carter we’re fairly deep on the boys side with Edric Cordona skiing great lately as well as Zander Cuffe, Sam Gabardi and Dainen Blight.”
“If something amazing happens, great. If not, they’re all young and will be back next year.”
That same sentiment is extended by Rock Ridge coach Benji Neff as it pertains to his young boys’ team.
It’s his girls’ squad that has impressed this season and Neff believes has a real shot at big things during the meet.
“Travis Bird has a chance at State if everything goes well but mostly I want the boys to have the Section experience to build off for next year,” Neff said. “Our girls, though. I’ve told them that this is probably the best team I’ve ever coached.
“I’m certainly not predicting anything, but I think they have a real shot at going to State as a team.”
The Wolverine girls have consistently placed well among the top teams in the area with a tight scoring block including Mia Schuchard, Eva Roark, Azalea Ray, Abby Crum, Sophia Nemec and Mia Jacobson.
“They have all placed high and very close to each other,” Neff said. “That’s how you get to state as a team. It’s hard to say how we will fare with some of those Twin Cities area teams, but we did see many of them at the MLK Race a couple weeks ago.
“Cook County won that race and we’ve beaten them, we’ve beaten Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, we’ve beaten Forest Lake and Chisago, so who knows? If all our kids ski to the best of their ability anything can happen.”
The Section Seven Championship will be held Tuesday at Giants Ridge, with the first run beginning at 10 a.m.
